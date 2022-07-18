Most summers, you could almost count on Cascade and Dyersville Beckman Catholic squaring off at some point in the Iowa high school baseball tournament series.
But nothing like this.
The two tradition-rich Dubuque County programs both qualified for the Class 2A state tournament this week in Carroll and have been placed on opposite sides of the bracket, so the only way they could meet would be for a state championship.
Cascade and Beckman both qualified for the Class 3A state tournament in 1982, and both lost to the same team. Norwalk blanked Cascade, 3-0, in the semifinals and edged Beckman, 9-8 in eight innings, in the championship game.
Here is a capsule look at the Class 2A state tournament this week:
Site — Merchants Park, Carroll, Iowa
Tuesday’s quarterfinals — No. 2 Estherville Lincoln Central (31-2) vs. No. 7 Truro Interstate 35 (24-6), 11 a.m.; No. 3 Cascade (20-5) vs. No. 6 Wellman Mid-Prairie (18-10), 1:30 p.m.; No. 4 Dyersville Beckman (24-13) vs. No. 5 Dike-New Hartford (26-3), 4:30 p.m.; No. 1 Van Meter (36-0) vs. No. 8 Carroll Kuemper (20-16), 7 p.m.
Thursday’s semifinals — 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Friday’s championship — 2:30 p.m.
CASCADE
How they got here — The Cougars throttled Tipton, 9-1, in the District 9 semifinals; run-ruled Camanche, 10-0, in the championship game; and came from behind for a 6-3 victory over West Liberty in the Substate 5 championship game.
Hitting leaders — Tanner Simon (.384, 28-for-73, 8 doubles, 1 triple, 21 RBIs), Ty Frasher (.338, 23-for-68, 4 doubles, 15 RBIs), Cooper Hummel (.315, 23-for-73, 5 doubles, 1 home run, 12 RBIs), Cade Rausch (.310, 22-for-71, 8 doubles, 2 home runs, 24 RBIs), Cass Hoffman (.299, 23-for-77, 3 doubles, 13 RBIs), Justin Roling (.293, 17-for-58, 5 doubles, 1 home run, 7 RBIs), Will Hosch (.271, 19-for-70, 5 doubles, 2 triple, 13 RBIs), Jack Menster (.266, 17-for-64, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 13 RBIs), Mason Otting (.212, 14-for-66, 6 doubles, 3 triples, 10 RBIs).
Pitching leaders — Jack Carr (8-1, 0.80 ERA, 46 strikeouts, 52 1/3 innings), Hummel (7-1, 2.36 ERA, 57 strikeouts, 35 2/3 innings), D.J. Soper (2-1, 2.30 ERA, 13 strikeouts, 24 1/3 innings), Jase Reinke (2-1, 1 save, 1.91 ERA, 10 strikeouts, 22 innings), Rausch (0-1, 3 saves, 4.31 ERA, 15 strikeouts, 13 innings).
Outlook — The Cougars qualified for the state tournament for the fifth time and the first since the 2015 squad reached the semifinals for the best finish in program history. Cascade has outscored its opponents, 184-69, while hitting .296 as a team and posting a 1.93 team ERA. After facing River Valley Conference opponents in the first three postseason games, the Cougars will get another one in Mid-Prairie on Tuesday. Cascade blanked Mid-Prairie, 3-0, on June 9 behind Jack Carr’s complete-game four-hitter. He struck out five and walked one in a 90-pitch outing.
BECKMAN
How they got here — The Trailblazers blanked Waukon, 5-0, in a weather-shortened District 8 semifinal; edged Monticello, 6-4, in the district championship game; and throttled Jesup, 8-1, in the Substate 4 championship game at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids.
Hitting leaders — Luke Schieltz (.496, 56-for-113, 9 doubles, 4 triples, 5 home runs, 29 RBIs), Owen Huehnergarth (.434, 53-for-122, 14 doubles, 3 triples, 4 home runs, 49 RBIs), Eli Kluesner (.393, 22-for-56, 2 doubles, 3 triples, 21 RBIs), Luke Sigwarth (.393, 44-for-112, 11 doubles, 3 triples, 29 RBIs), Logan Burchard (.366, 37-for-101, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 23 RBIs), Nate Offerman (.361, 39-for-108, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 23 RBIs), Nick Schmidt (.314, 37-for-118, 1 double, 1 triple, 29 RBIs), Lane Kramer (.301, 28-for-93, 9 doubles, 19 RBIs), Matthew Florence (.288, 17-for-59, 2 doubles, 6 RBIs).
Pitching leaders — Schmidt (6-5, 2.43 ERA, 66 strikeouts, 54 2/3 innings), Offerman (7-3, 2.70 ERA, 36 strikeouts, 49 1/3 innings), Burchard (3-3, 3.35 ERA, 39 strikeouts, 48 innings), Kramer (2-0, 4.14 ERA, 14 strikeouts, 22 innings), Wyatt Schulte (1-0, 3.94 ERA, 16 strikeouts, 21 1/3 innings), J.T. Recker (1-0, 4.04 ERA, 6 strikeouts, 17 1/3 innings), Huehnergarth (2-2, 6.46 ERA, 10 strikeouts, 13 innings.
Outlook — The Blazers are making their 19th appearance in the state tournament and first since winning the sixth championship in program history in 2017. Beckman also won titles in 1968, 1986, 2000, 2012 and 2013. Despite a slow start to the season while waiting for spring sports athletes to complete their track, golf and soccer seasons, the Blazers outscored their opponents, 278-188, and hit .357 as a team while posting a 3.42 team ERA. Beckman and Dike-New Hartford have not played since Bound began tabulating statistics in 2009. For the fourth time in program history, Beckman qualified for state in the same year as Western Dubuque, joining the 2005, 2006 and 2012 squads.
