The Dubuque Fighting Saints opened their 10th anniversary season back in the United States Hockey League this morning with a 4-1 victory over Muskegon at the Fall Classic in suburban Pittsburgh.
Mark Cheremeta contributed a goal and two assists, Riese Gaber added a goal and an assist and Ty Jackson set up a pair of goals as the Saints rallied from an early deficit. Buffalo Sabres prospect Erik Portillo turned aside 22 shots in his first USHL victory.
Muskegon’s Christophe Fillion scored the lone goal of the first period by jumping on the rebound of a A.J. Hodges shot at the 6:24 mark.
It took Dubuque until the 5:09 mark of the second frame to tie it on a goal by second-year forward Gaber. Wyatt Kaiser broke the puck out of his own zone to Cheremeta along the left-wing wall. Cheremeta carried into the attacking zone and flipped a pass to an area in front, and a hard-charging Gaber tipped it past goalie Noah Giesbrecht.
Later in the period, the Saints scored a pair of goals in a 30-second span to take the lead.
The first came on the game’s first power play after Nash Nienhuis hauled down Jimmy Glynn. Ty Jackson won a face-off in the neutral zone to Braden Doyle, who returned the puck to him. Ty Jackson carried along the left wing before passing to twin brother Dylan Jackson in the slot. Dylan Jackson wired a wrist shot inside the far post for a 2-1 lead.
Then, Gaber stickhandled his way out of trouble along the left-wing wall and gave the puck to Cheremeta at the top of the face-off circle in the Muskegon zone. Cheremeta found Matt Kopperud all alone in front, and Kopperud deked Giesbrecht out of position before tucking the puck into the net for a 3-1 advantage.
Dubuque sealed the victory with an empty net goal. Ty Jackson pressured the puck deep in the Muskegon zone, and Cheremeta found the empty net with 1:19 remaining in regulation.