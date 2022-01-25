Rocky Bleier rehearses his one-man show for several weeks before he delivers each performance, and he’s known his lines for at least seven years.
And yet, the Vietnam War veteran turned four-time Super Bowl champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers still gets a lump in his throat every time he chronicles his life journey in front of an audience.
Those emotions will come out once again at 7:30 p.m. Friday evening, when the 75-year-old Bleier performs ‘The Play’ at the Heritage Center on the University of Dubuque campus. The program will benefit the university’s Sergeant Jeffrey B. Dodge Veterans Center, which honors the 1968 UD graduate who was killed in a rocket attack on April 25, 1970, just days before he was due to leave Vietnam and return home to marry his fiancé and begin a new life.
“In a way, it is therapeutic to tell my story, but there are moments when I perform aspects of ‘The Play’ where it does get a little emotional,” Bleier said in a telephone interview with the Telegraph Herald last week. “I’m getting a little older, so crying becomes a little easier. The emotions are right there in front of you, and you have to try to keep them in check.
“It is fun, though, because I try to present the story in a way that’s new and different to the audience. That can be a task at times, but I enjoy performing it, and I enjoy the response from the crowd, and that’s really what it’s all about. The most-important part of it all is it’s there to be a fund raiser for the veterans center and they get some much-deserved recognition.”
‘The Play’ puts a theatrical spin on an athlete telling his inspirational life story. The three main phases of Bleier’s performance take place on sets made to resemble local taverns — first his family-owned bar in Appleton, Wis., to explain his formative years, then shifting to a Steelers bar in Western Pennsylvania during his tenure in the NFL before concluding in a bar in his home to wrap up the journey.
“I don’t talk about destiny but rather alchemy — that mysterious and magical practice where you take uncommon elements and make something of a common value,” Bleier said. “It’s a lot about people who are committed to the team and found themselves in a position to support the stars and the heroes but never missed a beat.
“In every Super Bowl, you always have that one special play. So, yeah, we talk about a certain touchdown on a broken play in Super Bowl XIII by a guy who was actually in the wrong spot on the field.”
Bleier’s touchdown reception from Terry Bradshaw with 26 seconds remaining in the first half gave the Steelers a lead it never relinquished in a 35-31 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl XIII. He also recovered an onside kick in the final minute to seal the victory on Jan. 21, 1979 at the Orange Bowl in Miami.
Bleier collaborated on ‘The Play’ seven years ago with Pittsburgh Post-Gazette columnist Gene Collier, who had previously written a play entitled ‘The Chief’ about Steelers founder and owner Art Rooney. Bleier also enlisted the help of Steelers minority owner Thomas Tull in turning ‘The Play’ into a theatrical production. Tull’s Legendary Entertainment produced ‘The Dark Knight’ in the Batman series, among several other motion pictures.
“Originally, this was just going to be a one-night deal at Heinz Hall in Pittsburgh, but we got a really good response to that show and decided to do eight or nine shows the following year during the Christmas holiday, and it just kind of took off from there,” Bleier said. “I never dreamed we’d take it on the road, but we’ve been to Tampa, South Bend, Wisconsin, here in Pennsylvania and down in the Quad Cities — which led us to the opportunity in Dubuque.
“I’ve heard nothing but great things about the Heritage Center, so I’m really looking forward to performing it there. We had to make it a little easier on those who produce it, so the set isn’t as elaborate as the original show at Heinz Hall. We only use part of the original set and we use a drop-screen to play video, but we really didn’t lose any of the meaning of the show.”
The University of Dubuque has a history of supporting the military, dating to before World War II. The university offers V5/V12 Naval officer training, an Army ROTC program and the Sergeant Jeffrey B. Dodge Veterans Center.
The Heritage Center and veterans center try to provide a veteran/military focused program each year, and veterans center director Rick Ernst said ‘The Play’ fit nicely into an exhibit about Vietnam scheduled for this month in the Bisignano Art Gallery.
Since 2015, the university has also been a United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration Partner.
“One of the tenets of being a partner is conducting events that recognize the sacrifice of Vietnam veterans and their families,” said Ernst, who attended ‘The Play’ last year in Davenport, Iowa, at the urging of his Vietnam veteran friend, Bill Albracht. “The Rocky Bleier play is an incredible story of resiliency and personal courage, and it’s a shining example for us all to emulate.”
The Steelers selected the former Notre Dame star fullback in the 16th round of the 1968 NFL Draft and he played one season before putting his pro football career on hold because of his military service in Vietnam. He suffered serious injuries during an ambush on Aug. 20, 1969 and was not expected to play football again. Bleier was later awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart.
Through perseverance and the unwavering support of Hall of Fame owner Art Rooney, Bleier returned to Pittsburgh’s training camp in 1970, made the team a year later and won Super Bowls in 1975, ’76, ’79 and ’80.
Bleier retired following the fourth Super Bowl victory as the fourth-leading rusher in team history with 3,865 yards and 23 touchdowns. He also had 136 receptions for 1,294 yards and two receiving touchdowns.
In retirement, he detailed his story in a book, ‘Fighting Back: The Rocky Bleier Story’ that became a television movie starring Robert Urich. He has also written and delivered motivational speeches on retirement and financial management.