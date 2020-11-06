CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The defense just wasn’t there for West Delaware to knock off Cedar Rapids Xavier.
Instead, the Saints capped off a dominant run through the Class 4A state tournament.
Top-seeded Xavier got 13 kills from Katy Garrison and 12 from Eve Magill, and the Saints swept past the Hawks, 25-19, 25-18, 25-18, in the Class 4A championship match on Thursday at The Alliant Energy PowerHouse.
“At the beginning of the season, I don’t think any of us expected to get as far as we are now, so that’s really something to be proud of,” said West Delaware setter Carlee Smith, who contributed 18 assists, two kills, two aces and six digs. “Obviously we wanted to be on the other side of things right now, but we pushed and we gave it our all and that’s all that matters in the end.”
Xavier (26-6) didn’t drop a single set in its three state tournament matches and claimed the program’s first state title in its first-ever appearance in the finals.
West Delaware, making its fourth appearance in the title match, settled for its third runner-up finish and ended the season 30-12 overall.
“I wish we would have gone up another level, but honestly it’s amazing because we started off as an average team,” said West Delaware’s Ava Hauser, one of just two seniors on the Hawks’ roster. “But we came this far and we have battled so hard and we have fought. We just became such a great team and it’s awesome to play for West Delaware.”
Hauser led the Hawks with eight kills and was named to the all-tournament team along with Smith and Western Dubuque’s Libby Lansing.
Xavier setter Jazmine Yamilkoski was named the all-tournament team captain after recording 34 assists, four kills, and 13 digs in the final. The Saints’ Elyse Winter was also named to the all-tournament team and had five kills, one assists and two digs.
All three sets were close until the Saints pulled away in the latter stages.
West Delaware scored the first four points of the match, but Xavier used a 5-0 run to take an 11-9 lead, then slowly increased the lead before a late 4-0 run provided extra breathing room.
Neither team led by more than three points in the second set until the Saints used a 5-0 run to take a 21-14 lead before closing out the set.
“We just couldn’t get the defensive points that we needed to later on in games to maybe get a little two or three-point run,” West Delaware coach Brett Mather said. “We struggled, I thought, defensively to adjust to their hitters. They’ve got some real nice swingers that do a real nice job of placing the ball in some spots. Defensively I just didn’t think we picked up as many balls as we normally do and a lot of that is a credit to their swingers.”
Xavier took a 17-12 lead in the final set before West Delaware began to chip away. Kills from Alivia Schulte and Smith cut the deficit to three. Schulte’s ace moments later trimmed the lead back to four, but Xavier scored four of the final five points to clinch the title.
“There was never a thought. We never thought about losing,” Smith said. “We just pushed regardless. It could be intimidating to some teams, but not to us. We’re just always pushing through it no matter what.”
Jaci Bries and Schulte added four kills apiece for West Delaware. Ella Koloc had 22 digs for the Hawks.