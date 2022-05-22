Western Dubuque’s Audrey Biermann raises her hands in celebration after anchoring the Bobcats’ sprint medley relay to the Iowa Class 3A state title on Saturday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Biermann won four state titles for the second year in a row.
Western Dubuque's Audrey Biermann hugs team mate Brynn Walters after Biermann won the 100 Meter Dash at the Iowa High School State Track and Field Championships at Drake University in Des Moines on Saturday.
DES MOINES — Audrey Biermann can relax. The weight of the world is off her shoulders.
Instead, she stands on top of it.
The Western Dubuque senior sprinter capped off one of the most memorable prep track and field careers on Saturday at Drake Stadium, the very place she created so many memories.
Biermann made it eight-for-eight on Saturday, winning all four events she competed in this weekend at the Iowa state track & field championships to tack on to the four she won last year.
“It is such a relief,” Biermann said after winning the 200-meter dash, breaking the previous Class 3A state-meet record in 24.42. “Now, I’m on to (University of) Iowa and bigger things, but right now, I’m just so happy with how things turned out.”
It started on Thursday when she captured the 400-meter dash crown, and culminated Saturday with victories in the sprint medley relay (1:45.58), 100 (12.20), and 200, duplicating the same quartet of titles she brought home in 2021 from the Blue Oval.
“Since freshman year, this has been such a special place to run at,” Biermann said. “It feels so good, there’s such a huge crowd today, it’s just so awesome to do it in front of them.”
Biermann noted that for so many reasons aside from her collection of gold medals, Saturday will be a day she always remembers.
“Just being here with all my teammates and knowing that it is the last time that I’ll ever get to run with them, it’s a very special day today,” she said.
Biermann rode off into the sunset in style with fellow senior Sammy Recker as the two, along with Ava Ramler and Brynn Walters, set a new 3A state record by claiming gold in the sprint medley.
She said last year it took quite some time for the realization of her accomplishments to set in.
“I remember last year it took like a week for everything to finally kick in,” Biermann recalled. “I was on a high for at least a week, and this is just that times two, so we’ll see.”
Her emotions as she walked that familiar victory lap inside the Blue Oval were a little more complex on Saturday.
“I’ve created the best friendships I’ve ever had,” Biermann said. “Some of my best friends are the ones I’ve ran with. It was emotional crossing the finish line because this is the last time I’ll ever get to be with them. The coaches were all amazing, Bobcat Nation is crazy and I love them all.”
