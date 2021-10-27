Aliyah Carter added yet another line to her growing volleyball resume on Tuesday.
The Kansas State University sophomore outside hitter earned the Big 12 Conference’s offensive player of the week for the second time in her career. Carter also collected five Big 12 rookie of the week awards last season.
Carter, a 5-foot-9 outside hitter and former Dubuque Wahlert all-stater, floored 23 kills and three aces in the Wildcat’s four-set victory over Texas Christian on Friday to earn a two-match series split. She logged her season-high kill total at a .327 efficiency for her fourth 20-kill outing of the season.
All four of her outings with 20 or more kills have come at an efficiency over .320. Carter has 10 career matches with at least 20 kills to move into a tie for third place on K-State’s all-time list in the rally-scoring era, which began in 2001.
Carter added a team-best 13 kills last Thursday to go with 10 digs, five blocks and an ace in a 3-1 loss to the Horned Frogs. She has now carded 10 double-doubles on the season, with eight in her last 13 outings.
She increased her season average to 4.19 kills per set, which ranks second in the Big 12 and 29th in the country.
K-State (12-7, 3-5 Big 12) returns home to Bramlage Coliseum to host Texas Tech in a two-match series tonight and Thursday. Wednesday’s contest will air nationally on ESPNU, while both matches can be viewed online at K-StateSports.com/watch.
Dubuque forward lands league honor — The American Rivers Conference selected University of Dubuque junior soccer player Joel Skog-Johansson as its male athlete of the week after he led the Spartans to back-to-back league championships following 2-0 victories over Luther and Central. The forward from Malmo, Sweden, scored twice against the Norse as the Spartans (8-0) completed the first perfect season in the league since 2015. Skog-Johansson earned all-A-R-C honors in the spring season.
Rastock claims defensive award — Skog-Johansson’s teammate, Christoffer Rastock, won the A-R-C soccer defensive player of the week award. The freshman goalkeeper from Galve, Sweden, has allowed just 12 goals on 98 shots this season.
A-R-C names Jacobi athlete of week — The A-R-C named Loras College soccer player Brynn Jacobi as its female athlete of the week. The senior forward from Roscoe, Ill., scored the game-winning goal against Wartburg and added two more against Buena Vista as the No. 9-ranked Duhawks (15-0-1, 7-0 A-R-C) won their fifth league title in six seasons and 14th in program history. Jacobi is a three-time all-A-R-C performer and the 2019 league MVP.
McDonnell feted by A-R-C — Loras’ Payton McDonnell, a junior midfielder from Arlington Heights, Ill., won the A-R-C women’s soccer defensive player of the week award. She had four assists in Loras’ two wins en route to the third defensive player of the week award in her career.
Tranel keys Duhawks split — Loras libero Krystal Tranel, a graduate student from Kieler, Wis., who prepped at Dubuque Wahlert, won the A-R-C volleyball defensive player of the week award. She collected 68 digs in 13 sets played for an average of 5.23 per set and added four aces and no ballhandling errors. The two-time weekly honoree is a two-time all-A-R-C performer.
Powell powers Spartans — Dubuque outside hitter Emma Powell, a sophomore from Eldridge North Scott, earned the A-R-C volleyball offensive player of the week award after leading the Spartans to two wins. She had 29 kills while hitting at a .259 clip, five ace serves, 41 digs and no ballhandling errors. She earned honorable mention all-A-R-C last season.
Clarke’s Spaight honored — The Heart of America Athletic Conference tabbed Clarke University’s Kenneth Spaight as its football defensive player of the week award. The Rodeo, Calif., native posted a team-high 12 tackles, and a forced fumble at the goal line that resulted in a touchback in the Pride’s home loss to Culver-Stockton.
Felderman ties for 2nd — Mount Mercy University’s Breanna Felderman, a sophomore from Dubuque Senior, fired a final round 3-over-par 75 to finish in a tie for second place at the Virginia McCoy Fall Invitational hosted by Park University in Kansas City, Mo., last week. Mount Mercy finished fourth in the team standings at the final meet of the fall schedule. Park’s Laetitia Solombrino earned medalist honors, finishing at 8-over-par for the tournament with rounds of 76 and 74. Felderman shot 88-75 for a 163 total in the 36-hole event. Felderman earned all-Heart of America Conference honors as a freshman last season.
WIAC pays tribute to Bell — The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference named UW-Platteville’s Logan Bell as its men’s cross country performer of the week. The freshman from Brookfield, Wis., won the UW-Whitewater Open by more than 30 seconds in a personal best time of 26:38, beating 48 other runners. It was just his third ever collegiate 8K after sitting out out the previous three weeks due to illness. After running in second place for the first 2K of the race, Bell took over the race and gradually lengthened his lead to the finish line. His fastest mile was a 5:17 and his slowest was 5:26.
Wright bowling for Whitewater — Kylie Wright, a native of Dickeyville, Wis., and graduate of Cuba City High School, is entering her senior season as a member of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater bowling team. The Warhawks are ranked fourth in the National Tenpin Coaches Association’s Division II/III Preseason Poll and 21st in the poll that includes all NCAA divisions heading into the new campaign.