Bellevue Marquette is back on top.
Spencer Roeder scored 15 of his game-high 24 points in the first half, and Bellevue Marquette beat Easton Valley, 72-53, in its regular-season finale on Tuesday night in Miles, Iowa.
Kannon Still added 16 points and Evan Scott chipped in 12 as the Mohawks (19-3, 11-1) clinched the outright Tri-Rivers Conference East Division championship.
Marquette (19-3, 11-1) will open the postseason next Monday at home against either Rivermont Collegiate or North Cedar in a Class 1A District 8 quarterfinal.
Linn-Mar 75, Dubuque Hempstead 62 — At Marion, Iowa: Reed Strohmeyer scored 24 points, Jonny Muehring added 12 and Justin Potts 10, but it wasn’t enough to lift the Mustangs (1-17) over the Lions.
Dubuque Senior 65, Madison East 34 — At Nora Gym: Jon Wille and Tevin Schultz scored 14 points apiece and Hayden Jacobsmeier added 12 as the Rams routed the Purgolders and improved to 15-3 overall.
Cedar Falls 75, Dubuque Wahlert 36 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Dallas Bear scored 36 points to lead the Class 4A No. 9 Tigers to a runaway victory over the Golden Eagles.
Waterloo West 59, Western Dubuque 52 — At Waterloo, Iowa: Daviyon Gaston scored 19 points and Kanyon Bryte added 12, but the Bobcats lost a close one on the road to the Wahawks.
Bellevue 83, Maquoketa 53 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Jensen Wedeking scored 18 points in each half, finished with 36 points as the Comets roared to a River Valley Conference victory over the Cardinals. Robert Paulsen added 18 pointgs and Hunter Putman had 16 for Bellevue. Kasey Coakley led Maquoketa with 15 points.
West Delaware 66, Mount Vernon 55 — At Manchester, Iowa: Hayden Lyness scored a career-high 21 points, Bryce Smith added 15 and Tyrus Werner 13 as the Hawks beat the Mustangs.
Maquoketa Valley 66, Central City 45 — At Central City, Iowa: The Wildcats surged past Central City in Tri-Rivers Conference action.
Southwestern 75, Argyle 45 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Anthony Martin scored 16 points, Mason Kaiser added 12 and Landon Rogers and Tyler Brotzman chipped in 11 apiece, and a dozen different Wildcats scored in a non-conference romp over Argyle.
Boscobel 84, Shullsburg 83 (OT) — At Boscobel, Wis.: The Bulldogs survived the Miners in triple overtime for a non-conferfence win.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dubuque Wahlert 56, Cedar Falls 49 — At Wahlert Gym: Emma Donovan scored a team-high 18 points, Claire Lueken finished with 16 and Maria Freed 12, and the Golden Eagles (15-6) knocked off the Tigers.
Linn-Mar 62, Dubuque Hempstead 33 — At Moody Gym: Camdyn Kay scored a team-high 14 points, but the Mustangs fell short in their Mississippi Valley Conference game against the Lions.
Waterloo West 66, Western Dubuque 45 — At Epworth, Iowa: The Wahawks rolled to a Mississippi Valley Conference victory over the Bobcats.
Bellevue 54, Maquoketa 52 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Kalesia DeShaw scored a game-high 20 points, Ka’Lynn DeShaw added 16 and Teagan Humphrey 11, and the Comets clipped the Cardinals. Aubrey Kroymann scored 19 points, Cora Widel had 12 and Maelyn Kluver 11 to pace Maquoketa.
Mount Vernon 51, West Delaware 33 — At Mount Vernon, Iowa: The Mustangs knocked off the Hawks in their WaMaC Conference showdown.
Lancaster 59, Potosi/Cassville 43 — At Lancaster, Wis.: The Flying Arrows pulled away to a non-conference win over Potosi/Cassville.
Prairie du Chien 44, Platteville 38 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: The Blackhawks used a late 17-4 run to sink the Hillmen in their Southwest Wisconsin Conference matchup. Camryn Nies led Platteville with 16 points.
Cuba City 82, Iowa-Grant 42 — At Livingston, Wis.: The Cubans dominated the Panthers after building a 59-25 halftime advantage.
Darlington 60, Southwestern 27 — At Darlington, Wis.: The Redbirds opened up an 18-point halftime lead and then pulled away in the second half of their SWAL clash.
Fennimore 52, Boscobel 49 — At Fennimore, Wis.: The Golden Eagles held off the Bulldogs for a SWAL victory.
River Ridge (Wis.) 71, Shullsburg 63 (OT) — At Patch Grove, Wis.: The Timberwolves outlasted the Miners in overtime of their Six Rivers Conference clash.
PREP WRESTLING
Cardinals go 0-3 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: Sam Thines (145) went 3-0, Pryce Schueller (126) and Cam Tracy (138) won two matches each, and Connor DeForest (120) and Spencer Martin (152) also won matches as Maquoketa lost to DeWitt Central (63-15), Wyoming Midland (36-21) and Tipton (60-18).
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Grand View 3, Clarke 0 — At Des Moines: Tye Ojala had five kills, but the Pride (2-6, 1-4) mustered just 20 as a team and lost to the Vikings, 25-11, 25-11, 25-18.
