For much of the game, Will Sullivan was on cruise control.
More impressively, though, was when the situations presented themselves, he hunkered down and wiggled out of trouble.
However you slice it up, Dubuque Senior’s junior left-hander delivered just the performance his team was looking for and — more importantly — very much needed.
Sullivan’s complete-game, eight strikeout performance spurred the Rams to just their second win in the last 12 games, fending off crosstown rival Dubuque Hempstead, 4-1, on Thursday at Core Field.
Senior (6-17) had lost four of the last five contests to Hempstead entering the night, but Thursday’s result deadlocked the teams at 14 wins apiece over their last 28 meetings.
The teams conclude their home-and-home series tonight at Senior.
“This is huge for us,” Sullivan said. “We’ve been in every game, a ton of close games, but tonight was perfect for us to get a win. “We’ve got that confidence now, so hopefully we can keep this going.”
Sullivan retired the Mustangs (10-12) in order in four of the seven innings, including nine in a row in the middle innings, but it was far from a stress-free performance.
The Mustangs’ first three hitters of the game recorded hits, and the fourth walked before Sullivan escaped the first inning down just 1-0. He used a nifty pick-off move in the fourth to negate the three walks issued in the frame and left a runner stranded at second in the sixth to shut down Hempstead’s last real threat.
“It’s just about staying calm and staying ready,” Sullivan said. “That pick off definitely gave me confidence, but it’s more about just staying in the game and not freaking out.”
Justin Potts doubled high off the right-centerfield fence to open the game, and scored on Johnny Muehring’s RBI single to give the Mustangs a 1-0 lead in the first.
Senior grabbed the lead in the third on a two-run sinking double by Ben Bechen that just eluded a diving effort by Jackson Ruden in left field, scoring Jon Wille and Alex Kirman.
“When we got those two runs, that was huge for me,” Sullivan said. “That gave me the confidence to keep going and not give up.”
Sullivan afforded himself a little breathing room in the sixth inning with an RBI line-drive single to score Drew Francis and put the Rams ahead, 3-1.
“That was probably one of the biggest hits I’ve had, for sure,” he said. Especially, since I was pitching, too.”
Senior first-year coach Tyler Saeugling continues to be impressed by the fight his team shows.
“That’s kind of the story of our season,” he said. “We battle, we battle and we battle. The nice thing about tonight is, once we answered them, we kept extending (the lead). We had a lot of shut-down innings; we did a lot of things well.”
Especially on defense.
The Rams got big-time defensive stops from each infield position. Wille’s sliding snag at short prevented a 2-0 deficit in the first. Noah Lawler handled two tricky short-hop grounders at third, Max Waller made a sensational diving stop at second and Francis’ lightning-quick reaction to corral Justin Pott’s sizzling liner kept the bases clean in the third.
“Will had a great performance,” Saeugling said. He was a Dude on the mound tonight, but our defense behind him was fantastic, and that was a big part of it as well.”
The Mustangs mustered just one base hit over the final six innings.
“Our approaches I think right now are backwards,” Hempstead coach Jeff Rapp said. “We gotta change something or tomorrow the same thing is gonna happen. It will be interesting to see how our kids respond.”