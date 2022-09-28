The East Dubuque volleyball team is officially in the win column.
The Warriors (1-19) earned their first victory of the season with a convincing 25-15, 25-15 sweep at Warren on Tuesday.
Rachel Anger led East Dubuque with seven kills, Hailey Heiar contributed eight digs and Megan Anger added six assists.
Dubuque Hempstead 3, Linn-Mar 0 — At Moody Gymnasium: Addi Wright delivered seven kills and 18 digs, Alyssa Jaeger added 10 digs, six kills and three aces, and Dani Kurth chipped in five blocks and four kills as the Mustangs (7-14) earned a key sweep of the Lions (13-11), 26-24, 25-19, 25-21. Maggie Nevins added 16 assists for the Mustangs.
Cedar Falls 3, Dubuque Wahlert 2 -- At Wahlert: Anna Roling and Ella Kelleher each drilled 12 kills, Olivia Donovan was all over the court with 40 assists and 21 digs, but the Class 3A No. 12-ranked Golden Eagles couldn't hang on to a 2-0 lead over 5A No. 7 Cedar Falls, 25-27, 24-26, 25-19, 25-17, 15-11.
Marion 3, Dubuque Senior 0 — At Marion, Iowa: Maya Watters hit for six kills, Jenna Lewis had 15 assists and Sophie Link added eight digs, but the Rams (14-13) couldn’t solve the Class 4A No. 3-ranked Wolves, 25-18, 25-13, 25-14.
Galena 2, Scales Mound 0 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: The Pirates (19-1) notched their ninth straight victory with a sweep of the Hornets, 25-12, 25-13. Gracie Furlong fronted Galena with 15 kills.
Cuba City 3, Boscobel 0 — At Cuba City, Wis.: The Cubans routed the Bulldogs, 25-13, 25-8, 25-23, behind 12 kills from Ella Vosberg and 22 assists from Ella McKinley.
Southwestern 3, Fennimore 1 -- At Hazel Green, Wis.: Bailey Schneider delivered 16 kills and five blocks, Deanna Ramaker added 40 assists and 16 digs, and the Wildcats topped Fennimore on senior night, 25-19, 16-25, 25-21, 27-25.
Dodgeville 3, Lancaster 0 — At Dodgeville, Wis.: The Dodgers bested the Flying Arrows ,25-12, 25-13, 25-10.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Dubuque Wahlert 109, Cedar Rapids Washington 69 —At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Avery Schmidt, Brooke Wuebker and Kelly Snyder won two events each as the Golden Eagles claimed all 11 swim events.
Cedar Falls 134, Dubuque Senior 46 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Kaitlyn Vantiger won the 50 freestyle in 26.84 and Molly Gilligan claimed the 100 backstroke in 1:06.89, but the Rams were defeated by Cedar Falls.
