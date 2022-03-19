Clarke University women’s basketball coach Courtney Boyd speaks to her team on a timeout during their NAIA national tournament round of 16 contest against Marian on Friday in Sioux City, Iowa. The Pride lost, 77-70.
The Clarke University women’s basketball program is getting used to competing in the Sweet 16 round of the NAIA national tournament.
They just wish this year’s trip was a little sweeter.
Imani Guy was a force in the paint, scoring a game-high 25 points with 14 rebounds, while Ella Collier scored 14 points and Abby Downard added 13 and the game-clinching 3-pointer late as second-seeded Marian (Ind.) held off a furious rally from No. 3 Clarke, 77-70, on Friday in the round of 16 at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
“The first quarter was really tough, and for us to come back and get over that hump in the second half to tie it up says a lot about this group,” Clarke coach Courtney Boyd said. “We just couldn’t get the lead. If we could have gotten the lead, I believe we wouldn’t have let it go. Our fight and comeback really showed the grit in our team.”
Nicole McDermott scored 19 points with six rebounds, three assists and three steals, Giana Michels delivered 19 points, and Emma Kelchen added 17 points and seven rebounds for the Pride (31-5), who reached the Sweet 16 of the tournament for the third time in the past four seasons.
Tina Ubl added eight points and Skylar Culbertson finished with five points for the Pride. With her start in the game, Ubl became the program’s all time leader in games played with her 127th over her four years at Clarke.
Kelchen’s trey at the 9:17 mark of the first quarter gave Clarke its only lead of the contest, 3-2. The Knights (30-4) went on a 31-13 run at that point to take control, pushing out to a 33-16 lead with 6:49 until halftime.
Clarke closed the half on a 10-5 run to chip away at the deficit, then used a 21-10 run in the third quarter to pull even heading to the fourth, 52-all.
But Clarke could never grab the lead. Guy and Downard immediately put the Knights in front, and every time the Pride got close, Marian answered.
Kelchen’s bucket on an assist from McDermott pulled the Pride within 70-68 with 1:10 remaining, but Downard connected on a dagger of a 3-pointer with 39 seconds to play that put the Knights in the driver’s seat to the final horn.
Coming off their first regular-season conference championship and second straight league tournament title, the Pride are already sitting pretty for next season with all five starters back in the fold.
“There wasn’t a dry eye in our locker room after the game, and that says a lot about this group,” Boyd said. “They play for each other and will come back even more hungry.”