A capsule look at the Wisconsin boys cross country season:
BELMONT
Coach: Rebecca Mathias (3rd season)
Returning letterwinner: Tyler Simmons (jr.)
Promising newcomers: Aiden Austin (fr.), Carter Kettler (fr.).
Season outlook: The Braves will not field a complete team this season, but Simmons is a solid leader and he will be joined by a couple of hard-working freshmen this fall.
BOSCOBEL
Coach: Skyler Reynolds
Last season: The Bulldogs won the Division 3 sectional meet it hosted, then finished eighth at the state meet in Wisconsin Rapids.
Top underclassmen state placewinners: Levi Glasbrenner (jr., 46th overall, 17:30), Evan Belz (sr., 61st, 17:49), Blake Sander (sr., 88th, 18:26), Ben Bohringer (jr., 100th, 18:36), Parker Steele (jr., 135th, 20:07).
Season outlook: The Bulldogs had five underclassmen in their seven-man state meet contingent last season. That included five of the top six. So, Boscobel figures to be a contender again this fall.
DARLINGTON
Coach: Arnie Miehe (39th season)
Last season: The Redbirds finished third in the SWAL meet and 3rd at sectionals, breaking streaks of 11 straight years of winning both.
Returning letterwinners: Christian Gutierrez (sr.), Michael Thompson (sr.), Brandon Hardt (sr.), Caleb Weaver (sr.), Reece Maurer (sr.), Rhett Reuter (jr.), Ethan Thompson (jr.), Luis Rios (jr.), Alan Guzman (jr.), George West (soph.).
Promising newcomers: Ethan Aird, Liam Lansing, Phillip McGowan.
Season outlook: Darlington will be lacking depth this season, so a key to returning to its championship form will be having guys step up at the conference and sectional meets to catch the likes of Boscobel and Iowa-Grant.
DODGEVILLE/MINERAL POINT
Coaches: Denny McGraw and Joe Hanson
Last season: The co-op program finished third at the River Valley Sectional and just missed the Division 2 state meet.
Returning letterwinners: Charlie Keith (soph.), Joey Robinson (soph.), Will Aurit (jr.), Cal Dampf (jr.), Chandler Williams (jr.).
Season outlook: McGraw believes Dodgeville/Mineral Point can be a contender in the conference race at the end of the season. The co-op must replace state qualifier Henry Keith, but the six others who ran at sectionals were underclassmen last season.
FENNIMORE
Coach: Ryanne Bell
Last season: The Golden Eagles placed 7th at the Division 3 sectional meet at Boscobel.
Top underclassmen last season: Kyle Mudler (sr.), Jayden Glasbrenner (soph.), Luiz Bonilla (jr.), Dominic Helms (soph.), Tec McLimans (fr.).
Season outlook: The Golden Eagles graduated former state qualifier Ian Berry, but their sectional lineup featured five underclassmen a year ago.
IOWA-GRANT
Coach: Jacob Winkler (6th season)
Last season: The Panthers placed second at the SWAL championships, second at the Division 3 sectional meet at Boscobel and finished 10th of 16 teams at the state meet in Wisconsin Rapids.
Returning state placewinners: Nick Connolly (sr., 14th overall, 16:55), Mason Aide (soph., 69th, 18:00), Owen Laufenberg (soph., 85th, 19:22), Nic Pennekamp (sr., 99th, 20:44).
Other returning letterwinners: Dylan Bingham (jr.), Ryan Esser (sr.).
Promising newcomers: Lucas Oyen (sr.), Cyle Steffl (fr.), Caden Pennekamp (soph.), Felix Bartolo-Garcia (fr.), Albert Rosales (sr.).
Outlook: The Panthers feature a nice mix of returning runners and promising newcomers, but they will have to continue to raise the bar to stay among the top programs in the always tough SWAL.
LANCASTER
Coach: Taylor Reynolds (12th season)
Last season: The Flying Arrows finished eighth at the Division 3 Boscobel Sectional meet.
Returning letterwinners: Hunter Moore (sr.), Owen Yoose (sr.), Logan Smith (sr.), Zack Mendis (sr.), Remi Bontreger (sr.), R.J. Hutchcroft (jr.), Brayden Mahr (jr.).
Promising newcomers: Scott Bendorf, Findley Hoffman, Brady Sperle.
Season outlook: The Flying Arrows return a veteran group of runners that will be augmented by a trio of solid rookies. At the sectional meet last season, six of Lancaster’s seven entries were underclassmen.
PLATTEVILLE
Coach: Rob Serres (25th season as head coach, 38th season in the program)
Last season: The Hillmen finished second in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference meet and eighth at the Division 2 sectional meet at River Valley.
Returning letterwinners: John Wells (sr.), Quinn Wright (soph.), Erik Grabandt (soph.), Caleb Wright (sr.), Casen Udelhofen (soph.), Noah Rhoden (sr.), Caycey Gillen (sr.), Jack Strange (sr.), Luke Gottschall (sr.), Zaden Brunette (sr.), Noah Deis (soph.), Fernando Ramos (soph.), Anthony McWilliams (jr.), Nick McWilliams (jr.).
Promising newcomers: Antonio Denucci, Dominic Fansler, Zade Plumb, Marcus Sponsler, Brian Richter, Nicolas Rohou, Sawyer Roth, Will Siegl-Gesin.
Season outlook: The Hillmen feature a driven group of runners, highlighted by a senior class with high-end leadership characteristics and a sophomore class driven to become champions during their careers. A key will be pack running.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN
Coach: Mike Liddell
Last season: The Blackhawks finished 15th at the Division 2 River Valley Sectional.
Top underclassmen in 2019: Spencer DeHart (jr.), Bryce Priebe (soph.), Max Anthony (jr.), Corbin Reade (jr.).
Promising newcomers: Spencer DeHart (fr.), Max Anthony (fr.), Kouki Ishida (soph.), Lee Steiger (fr.), Corbin Reade (fr.), Ryan Wall (jr.), Lee Steiger (jr.), Ryan Waller (soph.)
Season outlook: The Blackhawks ran five sophomores and two freshmen at the sectional meet last season. DeHart led the way with a 79th-place finish.
RIVER RIDGE
Coach: Shane Sperle (4th season)
Last season: The Timberwolves finished 10th at the Division 3 sectional meet in Boscobel.
Returning letterwinners: Brett Kerscher (sr.), Brad Hoffman (sr.), Xander Zach (sr.), Sam White (sr.), Cahill Nichols (soph.), Seth Breuer (jr.), Jaesyn Hammil (sr.).
Promising newcomers: Rylan Linder (fr.), Brady Burmeister (fr.).
Season outlook: The Timberwolves have four seniors who have been with the program all four seasons of its existence. During the season, River Ridge will be running within a “bubble” of the same eight teams due to the coronavirus pandemic.
SOUTHWESTERN/CUBA CITY/BENTON
Coach: Paul Reynolds (9th season)
Last season: The tri-op finished 11th at the Division 2 sectional at River Valley.
Returning letterwinners: Nate Reiff, Justin Reuter, Dylan Rouse, Jackson Klang, Drew Robson, Parker Johnson, Logan Brant.
Promising newcomers: Evan Matthews, Hector Mendez.
Season outlook: The tri-op returns a solid nucleus to a close-knit team. Reynolds believes the team has the potential to be an upper-division finisher in a tough conference that includes traditional powers Boscobel, Darlington and Iowa-Grant.