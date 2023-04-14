A capsule look at this weekend’s United States Hockey League games:
CHICAGO STEEL (37-16-4-1) VS. DUBUQUE FIGHTING SAINTS (30-22-5-1)
When: 7:05 p.m. tonight at Dubuque Ice Arena; 7:10 p.m. Saturday at Fox Valley Ice Arena, Geneva, Ill.
Media: Video available at www.flohockey.tv (subscription required); audio only at Eagle 102.3 FM.
Season series: Dubuque has won three of the first four meetings, although Chicago earned bonus points for taking two of those games beyond regulation time. The Steel won the last meeting, 3-2, on March 18 in Geneva. The regular-season series ends this weekend.
Scouting Dubuque: The Saints have gone 5-5-0-0 over the last 10, but they have won three of the last four to extend their USHL-best playoff streak to 12 straight. Reigning USHL forward of the week Ryan St. Louis shares fourth place on the league scoring chart with Chicago’s Nicholas Moldenhauer at 69 points each. St. Louis factored in nine of the teams 12 goals last weekend and has 11 goals and 26 points in his last 16 outings. That output leads the USHL in that span.
Scouting Chicago: The Steel lead Team USA and Youngstown by four points each with four games remaining in the regular season. They are seeking their fourth consecutive Eastern Conference regular-season title and fifth since 2016-17. Muskegon and Team USA are the only other teams to win the East in that time frame … Rookie Mack Celebrini leads the USHL in goals (46) and points (86), while Jack Harvey (70) sits in third and Nicholas Moldenhauer (69) shares fourth with Dubuque’s Ryan St. Louis. Chicago is the hottest team in the East with a five-game unbeaten streak and a 7-2-1 mark in the last 10.
