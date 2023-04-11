It took Ryan St. Louis a little while to recognize the older gentleman wearing a ballcap along the glass during warmups Thursday night at Dubuque Ice Arena.
When he finally did, it became showtime.
With his grandfather, Norman St. Louis, making a surprise visit to Ryan and younger brother Lucas, the recent Brown University commit tallied three goals and nine points in a pivotal three-game weekend for the Dubuque Fighting Saints. On Monday, the United States Hockey League named St. Louis as its forward of the week.
“We had no idea he was coming,” Ryan St. Louis said. “I thought it was a little weird that our billets were videotaping us during warmups, but I didn’t think too much of it. It wasn’t until (captain) Riley Stuart came over and said, ‘that must be your grandparents’ that I figured out what was going on. I didn’t recognize him at first.”
Norman St. Louis, the father of Hockey Hall of Famer and Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis, watched as Ryan recorded a goal and three assists in a 4-3 victory that moved the Saints closer to a USHL-best 12th straight playoff berth and severely hampered the Lumberjacks’ postseason hopes.
“That was, by far, the biggest game of the three this weekend,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “If we win that game, it doesn’t eliminate Muskegon officially, but it does for all intents and purposes. I thought the way Ryan played that night said a lot about who he is as a player.
“It’s a lot easier to get goals and points in games early in the season where there isn’t as much on the line. But the games when we’ve really needed him, he’s stepped up. If we really need a goal, he’s usually the guy to do it. He was awesome all weekend.”
St. Louis added two goals and an assist in a come-from-behind 5-3 victory at Madison on Friday and tallied a pair of assists in a 6-3 home loss to the Capitols on Saturday, when Dubuque officially secured its playoff bid. His grandfather returned home to suburban Montreal on Sunday.
Last month, Ryan St. Louis scored four consecutive goals in leading the Saints to a 6-1 victory over Team USA. His mother, Heather, and youngest brother Mason attended that game on Parents Weekend.
“I just really enjoy playing when my family is in town,” said Ryan St. Louis, who shares a billet home in Dubuque with Lucas. “It’s a little more motivation to play well, knowing they’re there.
“This was a huge weekend for us. We knew if we won all three, we’d guarantee a playoff spot without needing help from anybody else. We were definitely playing for that, and I’m glad we got it done. Having my grandpa there definitely added to the weekend.”
St. Louis, a 5-foot-10, 169-pound forward from Old Greenwich, Conn., leads the Saints and ranks sixth on the USHL scoring chart with 68 points, including a team-best 28 goals, through 53 games for an average of 1.28 points per game.
“He’s really taken his game to another level since the World Jr. A Challenge,” MacDonald said of St. Louis’ 20 goals and 44 points in 35 games since helping Team USA win a gold medal in mid-December. “The play he makes offensively is always the right play on both sides. He never makes those plays where, if they don’t work, it’s a 4-on-1 the other way.
“That’s why you feel comfortable putting him out there first on special teams, either on the power play or penalty kill, and in the last minutes of a close game. He can play as many minutes as you need him.”
The Saints (29-22-5-1) host Green Bay (30-21-2-4) at 7:05 p.m. tonight and can pull even with the Gamblers for fourth place in the Eastern Conference with five games remaining in the season.
Dubuque finishes the season with home-and-home series against Chicago and Waterloo and can finish as high as fourth place and as low as sixth.
