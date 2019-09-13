Two terrific prep runners reside in Bellevue, and they represented strong on Thursday night.
Bellevue’s Brady Griebel finished in 16:50 to claim the boys championship, and Bellevue Marquette’s Halle Kilburg earned the girls title in 20:58 at the Northeast Rebels Invitational in Goose Lake, Iowa.
The Comets finished third in the boys team standings, with Abe Steinbeck finishing 10th in 19:05. Maquoketa placed fourth behind Brady Caven’s 30th-place 22:59.
The Mohawks took fourth in the girls standings, with Kaylee Koos adding a 25:18 for 23rd place. Maquoketa was fifth behind Addison Michel’s 11th-place 23:48.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Cascade 3, Bellevue 1 — At Cascade, Iowa: The Cougars improved to 11-2 on the season with a 25-21, 25-22, 15-25, 25-18 victory over their River Valey Conference rival Comets.
Abby Welter played strong for the Cougars, delivering a team-high 15 kills with two ace serves and two blocks. Molly McElmeel added 10 kills. Jess Hoffman served up 32 assists with two aces, and Brooke Denniston had 23 digs for the Cougars.
Edgewood-Colesburg 3, Wyoming Midland 1 — At Edgewood, Iowa: The Vikings picked up the 25-12, 25-13, 20-25, 25-14 triumph over the Eagles.
River Ridge (Wis.) 3, Benton 0 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: Skylar White had 24 kills, Jaci Williams added 15 assists, 10 digs and six kills, and the Timberwolves (8-0) swept the Zephyrs, 25-11, 25-9, 25-15. Faith Schier added 16 digs.
Cuba City 3, Iowa-Grant 0 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Hailey Stich hit for a team-high nine kills, Kayla Stich chipped in 14 assists and three aces, and the Cubans rolled to 11-1 on the year with a 30-28, 25-19, 25-21 sweep.
Platteville 3, Prairie du Chien 0 — At Platteville, Wis.: Izzy Carroll had seven kills and Alayna Digman added six kills, while Emily Fields delivered 24 assists as the red-hot Hillmen cruised past the Blackhawks, 25-5, 25-11, 25-14.
Scales Mound 2, Warren 1 — At Warren, Ill.: Claire Wienen led the Hornets with 14 kills, five digs and an ace serve, while Taylor Korte served up 30 assists in a 22-25, 27-25, 25-17 victory.
West Carroll 2, River Ridge (Ill.) 1 — At Hanover, Ill.: Abby Richmond had three kills, but the Wildcats dropped a three-set thriller, 25-15, 18-25, 25-14.
BOYS GOLF
Rams 2nd — At Iowa City: Jake Woodward shot a 39 and Timmy Casey added a 42 as Dubuque Senior fired a 170 and finished runner-up to Linn-Mar in a quadrangular at Pleasant Valley Golf Course.
Bobcats 3rd — At Iowa City: Davis Stelzer fired a 40 and brother Jax Stelzer added a 41, leading Western Dubuque to a 170 and third-place overall at a quadrangular at Finkbine Golf Course.