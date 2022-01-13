Tim O’Connell wrapped up his 2021 bareback riding season last month by finishing sixth in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings.
The 30-year-old Zwingle, Iowa, native finished the season with $192,907.81 in earnings and finished just $10.94 behind fifth-place Garrett Shadbolt, of Merriman, Neb. O’Connell finished comfortably ahead of seventh place Cole Reiner, a Buffalo, Wyo., native who collected $190,186.54.
Kaycee Field, of Genola, Utah, finished as the world champion after earning $357,419.52 during the 2021 season. Jess Pope, of Waverly, Kan., finished as the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo average winner and earned $340,498.98 during the season.
During the National Finals Rodeo last month in Las Vegas, O’Connell’s best finish came in the sixth of 10 rounds. He scored an 85.5 aboard Vitalix Ain’t No Angel to tie for third place and cash a check for $11,466. O’Connell also finished fifth in the third and fifth rounds at Las Vegas.
O’Connell is a three-time world champion and eight-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier who joined the PRCA in 2012. He opened his 2022 season this weekend at the Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo in Des Moines and collected $390 for finishing in seventh place.
BULLARD PLACES 21ST AT OLYMPIC TRIALS
University of Wisconsin-Platteville graduate Brian Bullard finished 21st with a time of 38.139 seconds in the 500 meter sprint at the United States Olympic Speedskating Trials at the Pettit National Ice Center in Milwaukee on Friday. Jordan Stolz won the event in 34.559 seconds, just short of his national record of 34.11.
Bullard, 27, works full-time as a supply chain analyst at Amcor in Oskhosh and also trains six times per week for the Olympic Trials at the national ice center. He competes with the Developing Athletes for Speedskating High-Performance team.
The trials determined the men’s Olympians in five events — the 5,000 meters, 1,000 meters, 500 meters, 1,500 meters and mass start. Four of the five women’s events are the same as the men, with the 3,000 meters replacing the 5,000 meters.
HEMPSTEAD HOSTING SWIMMING DISTRICT
Dubuque Hempstead will host one of six Iowa High School Athletic Association district meets on Saturday, Feb. 5. The field will include Hempstead, Senior, Cedar Falls, Clinton, Decorah, Iowa City High, Iowa City West and Waterloo.
Other district sites include Davenport Central, Johnston, Linn-Mar, Fort Dodge and Southeast Polk.
The fastest 32 individual swimmers and 24 relay teams from district competition will qualify for state competition. The state meet is currently scheduled for Feb. 11-12 at the University of Iowa’s Campus Recreation & Wellness Center in Iowa City.
ROCKY BLEIER TO PERFORM PLAY IN DUBUQUE
Rocky Bleier, a four-time Super Bowl champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers, will perform his one-man show, ‘The Play,’ on Friday, January 28 at the University of Dubuque.
Tickets may be purchased from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 90 minutes prior to events at the Heritage Center; by phone at 563-585-SHOW; or online at www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
REGISTRATION CLOSING FOR WINTER IOWA GAMES
Registration deadlines are rapidly approaching for the 2022 Winter Iowa Games. For more information, visit www.iowagames.org.