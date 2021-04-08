A capsule look at this weekend’s United States Hockey League games:
DUBUQUE FIGHTING SAINTS (19-20-3-1) AT MUSKEGON LUMBERJACKS (30-13-1-2)
When: 6:05 p.m. tonight, Friday and Saturday at Mercy Health Arena, Muskegon, Mich.
Media: Video available at HockeyTV.com (subscription required); audio only at mixlr.com/dubuque-fighting-saints.
Season series: Muskegon has won five of the first six meetings in the series, but the teams haven’t played since Dubuque’s 5-3 win in Muskegon on Dec. 30. In addition to this weekend’s three game series in Michigan, the teams play April 22 in Dubuque.
Scouting Dubuque: The Saints secured at least one standings point in six straight games before a 7-2 home loss to league-leading Chicago on Saturday. They are 5-3-1-1 in their last 10. Dubuque trails Team USA (21-19-3-4) by seven standings points for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference despite playing four fewer games. In all likelihood, though, the race will be decided by points percentage, as not all USHL games postponed by coronavirus issues are not expected to be rescheduled. Team USA’s percentage is .521, while Dubuque is at .488. This weekend will be the first meeting since the Saints added goalie Lukas Parik, defenseman Zane Demsey and forwards Matt Savoie and John Evans. The other key addition, Andrei Buyalsky, made his USHL debut against Muskegon in late December … Team USA’s U17 squad hosts Green Bay twice this weekend.
Scouting Muskegon: The Lumberjacks have won four straight and are 9-1-0-0 in their last 10. Muskegon (.685) has pulled within four standings points of league-leading Chicago (.713) despite playing one fewer game. The Lumberjacks also lead Green Bay (.640) by eight standings points for second place in the Eastern Conference.