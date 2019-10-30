EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — The Galena and East Dubuque volleyball teams sailed through their Illinois Class 1A regional quarterfinal matches on Tuesday night.
The Pirates (27-7-1) defeated Warren, 25-13 and 25-7, while East Dubuque (23-11-2) overcame an early first set deficit to knock off River Ridge, 25-21 and 25-5, to set up tonight’s regional semifinal match-up in the two teams’ fifth meeting this season.
The Warriors took the Pirates to a third set in their last meeting, but Galena has yet to drop a match to the Warriors.
The two teams will face off following the Lena-Winslow/Stockton game which begins at 5:30 p.m. at East Dubuque High School.
“The last time we played Galena, we came so close to beating them,” East Dubuque senior Paige Middendorf said. “We just come closer and closer each time we play them, and we are really excited for another chance at them.”
Galena had little trouble in their tournament opener against Warren, using a solid serving performance from Kellyn Romer and Abby Soppe in set two to jump out to an 18-4 lead.
“My serving has been on and off all season, and it was really important for me to focus in on it tonight,” Romer said. “I know my defense has my back and I just had to get it over and in.”
Romer finished the game with three aces, while Soppe added a pair.
Maggie Furlong and McKenna Curran each had six kills for the Pirates, while Sami Wasmund added three.
“We are playing well right now, and we just have to keep taking it one game at a time,” Wasmund said. “We know it’s difficult to beat a team five times, but we are excited for the atmosphere. We cannot look past anyone at this point in the season.”
Added Galena coach Dennis Wills: “We are playing in a very tough regional and have to be ready to play every game. Winning tonight was a good first step for us. We are as prepared as we’re ever going to be.”
East Dubuque fell behind early in set one against River Ridge, trailing 7-0 before going on a run to knot the game at 11-11.
“We came out and our nerves got the best of us,” Middendorf said. “We got down and just had to take a second to regroup. We knew what we had to do, it just took us a little bit to get there.”
The Wildcats reclaimed an 18-14 lead, but the Warriors again knotted the score at 19-19 before taking a 22-21 lead. Kills from Anna Berryman and a pair of hitting errors allowed East Dubuque to escape with the 25-21 win.
“It was kind of a scary start for us, and I didn’t really know what was going to happen,” East Dubuque coach Ashley Sites said. “The girls were in their own heads a bit too much, but once they started to relax and play their game, they were able to get some hits and get their confidence back.”
The Warriors rode that momentum into set two, where they rolled to a 25-5 win.
“The girls know what they have to do tomorrow against Galena,” Sites said. “They are ready for another shot at them.”