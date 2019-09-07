The University of Dubuque volleyball team battled to the final point, but dropped its first match of the season on Friday at the Augsburg Invitational in Minneapolis.
The Spartans (5-1) opened with a sweep of George Fox University, 25-16, 29-27, 25-19, behind 10 kills and 13 digs from Stockton, Ill., native Kara Wright. Kate Messino delivered 22 assists and Grace Strawser had 14 digs.
Dubuque then lost a five-set thriller to UW-La Crosse, 25-15, 21-25, 16-25, 25-20, 15-12, to close the opening night of action. Wright and Grace Hintze led the Spartans with 14 kills apiece, while Strawser added 34 digs.
Clarke sweeps two — At Milwaukee: The Pride improved to 10-2 with a pair of wins, first sweeping Robert Morris, 25-17, 25-7, 25-16, behind 11 kills and 12 digs from Kelsi Chambers, while Hempstead grad Alana Cooksley added 26 assists. Clarke then secured a 25-15, 27-25, 25-22 sweep over Cardinal Stritch with Cooksley having 17 assists and fellow Hempstead alum Kasey Davis adding 14 kills.
Loras 3, Gustavus Adolphus 1 — At Loras AWC: The Duhawks improved to 6-1 with a sweep of No. 11-ranked Gustavus Adolphus, 25-19, 17-25, 28-26, 25-21.
BOYS GOLF
Mustangs take gold — At Waterloo, Iowa: Kyle Arthofer earned medalist honors with a 36, Kyler VandenBerge added a 39 and Will Sigwarth a 42 as Dubuque Hempstead shot a 160 and beat Linn-Mar, Iowa City West and Waterloo East at Gates Park Golf Course on Thursday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
River Valley 3, Prairie du Chien 1 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Lily Krahn led the Blackhawks with 16 digs, 10 kills and three aces in a 22-25, 25-12, 25-19, 25-22 loss on Thursday.
Warren 2, Milledgeville 0 — At Warren, Ill.: Sydni Sigafus had 11 digs, four kills and two aces to power the Warriors to a 25-16, 26-24 sweep on Thursday.