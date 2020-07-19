DYERSVILLE, Iowa — How quickly the postseason fortunes changed for the Dyersville Beckman baseball team.
The big inning fueled the Trailblazers in their Iowa Class 2A District 7 opener on Tuesday. And the big inning hurt them dearly in Saturday night’s championship game at Commercial Club Park’s Jenk Field.
Monticello parlayed a six-run second inning into a 6-5 victory and a berth in Tuesday’s Substate 4 final against Durant or Iowa City Regina at Maquoketa.
The Panthers opened the scoring in the top of the second after Brayden Cleeton walked, Connor Lambert singled and all runners were safe as Jeff Carlson reached on a fielder’s choice. Beckman coach Fred Martin went to the bullpen after starter Cameron Krapfl walked Dylan Roher and hit Tyler Luensman with a pitch for a 2-0 lead.
Reliever Logan Burchard walked leadoff man Caleb Sauser, two runs scored on Tate Petersen’s suicide squeeze and Justin Recker singled up the middle to make it 6-0. Monticello sent 10 hitters to the plate in the inning and collected two hits, three walks and a hit batsman.
In the third, Beckman loaded the bases when Luke Schieltz and Luke Goedken sandwiched walks around an Owen Huehnergarth base hit through the left side. Josh Engler walked to force in the first run, and two more crossed when Nick Offerman reached on a fielder’s choice and the Panthers threw the ball away trying to turn a double play. A second error, on a Burchard grounder, plated another run and pulled Beckman within 6-4.
Beckman threatened with a pair of base runners in the sixth, but reliever Sauser wiggled his way out of trouble with a strikeout.
In the seventh, Goedken singled and scored on Engler’s double to pull Beckman within a run. But Sauser again got out of a jam to end it.
Monticello avenged a 16-8 loss to Beckman in the first round of last year’s district tournament.