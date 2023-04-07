The Dubuque Fighting Saints took a big step toward the playoffs and, equally as important, prevented Muskegon from inching their way into the postseason.
Ryan St. Louis factored in all four goals and the Saints held off the Lumberjacks, 4-3, on Thursday at Dubuque Ice Arena. The Saints conclude a three-game weekend with a home-and-home starting tonight in Madison.
“We definitely knew the standings and what could come of it with a win tonight,” St. Louis said. “We were a little sleepy for most of the first period, but we got it together for the second and third and, fortunately, found a way to get the win.
Recommended for you
“We have to continue what we did the last 40 minutes against Madison, because those are big games, too. Every game is big at this time of year.”
With seven games remaining in the regular season, the Saints (28-21-5-1) assured themselves of finishing at least .500 for the 13th consecutive year. Chicago recently extended the USHL’s second-longest such streak to 10 seasons.
Dubuque also pulled within two points of fourth-place Green Bay (29-20-2-4) and moved two points ahead of sixth-place Cedar Rapids (26-21-4-4). Muskegon (25-28-3-0) remains seven points behind Cedar Rapids for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference and has just six games remaining.
Max Burkholder contributed a goal and an assist to raise his season total to 17 goals and 46 points, eclipsing the franchise single-season record for defensemen, previously held by Alexx Privitera.
“To be honest, I had no idea,” Burkholder said. “It’s nice to have the record, because there have been so many good defensemen here over the years, but I was more focused on helping us get the win.
“Now, the focus is going to be on trying to win a Clark Cup. That would be even better.”
Mikey Burchill needed just 51 seconds to stake the Saints to an early lead. Owen Michaels hustled to win a battle below the goal line and fed Burchill at the hash marks of the right circle, and Burchill wired a backhander under the crossbar behind goalie Raythan Robbins for his 12th goal of the season.
St. Louis, who earned a secondary assist on the opening goal, made it 2-0 just 20 seconds later. St. Louis deflected Burkholder’s low blast from the point past Robbins for his team-leading 26th goal of the season.
But the Lumberjacks responded 49 seconds later to swing the momentum. Ethan Fredericks potted his ninth goal of the season in transition to cut the deficit in half.
And Ethan Whitcomb beat goalie Marcus Brannman on a rebound goal set up by Joe Connor and Sacha Boisvert at the 17:43 mark to pull Muskegon even. The Lumberjacks finished the period with a 13-8 advantage in shots.
“We got a little too aggressive on offense, and it set up some odd-man rushes the other way,” St. Louis said. “Kudos to Marcus, because he stood on his head to keep it from getting away from us.”
Burkholder put the Saints back ahead at the 32-second mark of the middle period, just 3 seconds after a Dubuque power play expired. St. Louis and Max Montes worked the puck to Burkholder, who snapped a wrist shot from the slot inside the left post for his 17th goal of the season.
Rookie Noah Powell restored the two-goal cushion with his seventh goal of the season at 15:44 of the period. Lucas St. Louis slid a pass through a maze of legs in front, and Powell hit a vacated cage. Ryan St. Louis earned another secondary assist on the play.
The Saints outshot Muskegon, 16-5, in the period.
Muskegon pulled within 4-3 on Whitcomb’s second goal of the game at 12:39 of the third. Matvei Gridin and Nicholas Rexine assisted on the goal that came seven seconds after a Lumberjacks power play expired.
The Lumberjacks pulled Robbins for a sixth attacker, but Brannman and the Saints stood firm and sealed the win.
“We didn’t make it easy, as usual, but we found a way,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “Luckily the first 2 minutes of the first period were good, because the last 18 were a train wreck. The second period was dominant and we did our jobs in the third.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.