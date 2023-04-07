The Dubuque Fighting Saints took a big step toward the playoffs and, equally as important, prevented Muskegon from inching their way into the postseason.

Ryan St. Louis factored in all four goals and the Saints held off the Lumberjacks, 4-3, on Thursday at Dubuque Ice Arena. The Saints conclude a three-game weekend with a home-and-home starting tonight in Madison.

