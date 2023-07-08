07096027.JPG
Cascade’s Micah Green delivers during the 2006 Telegraph Herald Semi-Pro All-Star game in Cascade, Iowa. He will enter the Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame this weekend.

 Telegraph Herald file

The Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame will induct five players and one umpire during ceremonies this weekend.

Farley’s Paul Boffeli, Worthington’s Dale Digmann Jr., Cascade’s Micah Green, Epworth’s Ron Kramer, and Dyersville’s Tom Martin will join umpire Chris Oberbroeckling, of Dyersville, in the class.

