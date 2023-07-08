The Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame will induct five players and one umpire during ceremonies this weekend.
Farley’s Paul Boffeli, Worthington’s Dale Digmann Jr., Cascade’s Micah Green, Epworth’s Ron Kramer, and Dyersville’s Tom Martin will join umpire Chris Oberbroeckling, of Dyersville, in the class.
The 37th annual induction dinner/program took place Friday night at Happy’s Place in Key West, Iowa. Formal Hall of Fame inductions will follow tonight’s Telegraph Herald Semi-pro All-Star Game at Paul Scherrman Field in Farley, Iowa.
Here is a capsule look at the inductees:
Paul Boffeli — Boffeli pitched 18 seasons for the Farley Hawks, including 1982-1989 and 1990-2000 while commuting from other cities where he lived. His brother, Jim, entered the Hall of Fame in 1997. After playing youth baseball in Farley, he starred from 1980 to 1983 at Western Dubuque before playing one year at Loras College and three at the University of Northern Iowa, where he led the team in wins and set a program record with 13 pickoffs as a senior.
Boffeli primarily pitched for Farley but also played the outfield, ending with a career .275 batting average. As the Hawks’ No. 1 pitcher, he recorded 152 wins over his career with an above-average fastball, great curveball and splitfinger changeup that led to roughly 10 strikeouts per outing. He earned MVP Awards in two Monticello Tournaments and once in the Dyersville Tournament.
Dale “Yogi” Digmann Jr. — Digmann started playing baseball in Worthington at age 5 and came up through the ranks in Pee Wee, Little League, Babe Ruth and Junior Legion before joining the semi-pro team his senior year (1984) of high school while playing third base or shortstop. His father entered the Hall of Fame in 1992.
Digmann became the Cardinals’ catcher following an injury to Joe Burger in the 1984 Worthington Tournament and won MVP honors. He also played for the Dyersville White Hawks from 1988 through 1996 and 2000-2001. Offensively, Digmann was a consistent .300 hitter during his career with lots of speed on the bases, normally leading his team in stolen bases, a rarity for catchers. He played in six TH All-Star Games and has been a member of the Field of Dreams Ghost Players for 32 years.
Micah Green — A four-year starter with the Cascade High School team from 1995-98, he earned all-conference and all-district accolades in 1996, 1997 and 1998 along with all-state honors in 1997 and 1998. He became an all-American at Kirkwood College in 1999 and 2000 and set a single-season pitching record with a 12-0 record and 2.41 ERA.
Green earned second-team all-Missouri Valley Conference with a 7-2 pitching record with four saves and a 3.30 ERA at the University of Northern Iowa and earned all-regional honors after beating BYU in the postseason.
Green starred for the Cascade Reds from 1996-2011, primarily as a pitcher, but also as a shortstop and second baseman. He won more than 100 career games with more than 30 career saves and a sub-2.50 ERA. He won four tournament MVPs and played in four TH All-Star Games. He was a member of the Cascade Reds team that, over a 10-year period, went 582-73 and won 59 tournament championships.
Ron Kramer — Kramer played for the Epworth Orioles from 1982 to 2006 after growing up in the Epworth Little League and Babe Ruth programs and starring for the Western Dubuque High School and Dubuque County Legion teams. As a starter for Western Dubuque, Kramer batted .429 as a senior to earn all-conference accolades.
Kramer primarily played catcher but also saw time at second base and third base. During his semi-pro career, he hit .300 with more than 70 home runs and more than 100 stolen bases. He played in five All-Star Games.
Kramer has been involved in coaching Little League, Pony League, Babe Ruth and American Legion for 35 years. He serves as head coach of the Dubuque County Legion team.
Kramer has served as president of the Epworth Youth Baseball Organization since 2007 and was also instrumental in building and maintaining the baseball and softball fields in Epworth.
Tom Martin — Martin also becomes a second-generation Hall of Famer, joining his father, Fred, a 2011 inductee. He played semi-pro baseball for 22 years, including the first four with Worthington and the last 18 with the Dyersville White Hawks as an infielder/outfielder who consistently hit .350 and belted 17 home runs one year during the wooden bat era. The White Hawks’ pitching ace, he also managed the team for five years before retiring in 2014.
A four-year starter for Beckman Catholic as an infielder and pitcher, he hit for a .400-plus average and pitched the big games as an all-stater for the Trailblazers, who finished second in the state his junior year. Martin was a three-year starter at UNI and helped the Panthers reach the NCAA Tournament.
Martin played professionally for the San Angelo Colts and also competed in the summer collegiate Northwoods League. He was MVP of the 2002 All-Star Game and played in three other All-Star Games.
Chris Oberbroeckling — Oberbroeckling played Little League and Babe Ruth in the Dyersville Youth Program before earning three letters at Beckman Catholic. Following his playing days, Oberbroeckling stayed involved in the game as an umpire for the past 34 years and more than 2,500 games.
In 1990, he began umpiring high school, semi-pro and college games. Oberbroeckling attended the Brinkman-Froemming Umpire School in Cocoa Beach, Fla., in 1994 and graduated No. 13 in a class of 150.
Oberbroeckling has worked 22 Iowa High School State Tournaments, including 13 championship games. He has earned Northeast Iowa District Umpire of the Year seven times and state Umpire of the Year three times. In 2016, Oberbroeckling was named National Federation Officials Association State of Iowa Umpire of the Year.
Oberbroeckling also runs umpire clinics each year in the Cedar Rapids area and is a frequent speaker and presenter at umpire clinics around the state of Iowa.