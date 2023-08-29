The Minor League Baseball season is approaching its final weeks of the season. Here is a brief update of area players in professional baseball, with statistics through Sunday’s games:
COLIN REA
Organization: Milwaukee Brewers
Current team: Nashville Sounds
League: Triple-A International League
Height: 6-5. Weight: 218. Age: 33.
Position: Right-handed pitcher.
Hometown: Cascade, Iowa.
Acquired: Signed free agent contract in January.
Experience: 13th season.
This season: Since being optioned to Nashville on Aug. 5, Rea has allowed just five earned runs while striking out 12 in 11 innings of work covering two starts. He is 0-0 with a 2.50 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 18 innings overall with the Sounds this season. Nashville is 28-22 for second place in the International League’s Western Division second-half standings … In 20 appearances with Milwaukee, including 19 starts, Rea has gone 5-5 with a 5.11 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 100 1/3 innings.
THEO DENLINGER
Organization: Boston Red Sox
Current team: Portland Sea Dogs
League: Double-A Eastern League
Height: 6-3. Weight: 240. Age: 27.
Position: Right-handed reliever.
Hometown: Cuba City, Wis.
Acquired: Drafted in seventh round, 215th overall, in 2021 MLB Draft by the Chicago White Sox. Traded to Boston on Feb. 3.
Experience: Second full season.
This season: In 28 1/3 innings over 22 outings, he has gone 2-4 with a 4.76 ERA, two holds, 31 strikeouts and 13 walks. Portland is 26-25 and in third place in the Northeast Division’s second-half standings ... Denlinger received a brief call-up to Triple-A Worcester and went 2-0 with a 6.89 ERA, two holds and 17 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings.
IAN MOLLER
Organization: Texas Rangers
Current team: Down East Wood Ducks
League: Low Class A Carolina League
Height: 6-0. Weight: 200. Age: 20.
Position: Catcher.
Hometown: Dubuque.
Acquired: Drafted in fourth round, 103rd overall, in 2021 MLB Draft.
Experience: Second full season.
This season: Moller is hitting .190 (57-for-300) with 11 doubles, two triples, six homers, 32 RBIs, 60 walks and a .330 on-base percentage in 87 games played. Defensively, he has thrown out 32 runners trying to steal and owns a .989 fielding percentage. The Wood Ducks are 25-29 in the second half for fourth place in the North Division after winning the first-half title.
TOMMY SPECHT
Organization: Texas Rangers
Current team: Down East Wood Ducks
League: Carolina League
Height: 6-3. Weight: 200. Age: 19.
Position: Outfielder.
Hometown: Dubuque.
Acquired: Drafted in sixth round, 169th overall, in 2022 MLB Draft.
Experience: First full season.
This season: After beginning the season at extended spring training, he has gone 44-for-191 (.230) with nine doubles, one triple, one home run and 17 RBIs in 51 games for the Kinston, N.C.-based Wood Ducks. He has walked 28 times and stolen six bases.
CALVIN HARRIS
Organization: Chicago White Sox
Current team: Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
League: Carolina League
Height: 6-0. Weight: 215. Age: 21.
Position: Catcher.
Hometown: Peosta, Iowa.
Acquired: Drafted in fourth round, 116th overall, in 2023 MLB Draft.
Experience: First season.
This season: He is hitting .278 (20-for-72) with two doubles, one triple, one home run and 13 RBIs for the Cannon Ballers. He has also thrown out five base runners. Kannapolis is 26-28 for fourth place in the South Division of the Carolina League … Harris went 3-for-14 with a double and three RBIs in four games in the Arizona Complex League before being assigned to Kannapolis.