A stagnant offense is not the Loras way, which is what made the Duhawks’ season opener such a disappointment.
Saturday’s result — especially in the second half — suits them just fine.
Dubuque Wahlert grad Noah Sigwarth threw three touchdowns, Cassville alum Ty Bausch rushed for 58 yards and two scores and Loras poured on the points after halftime en route to a 42-14 win over Benedictine at the Rock Bowl.
It was certainly a nice bounce back for the Duhawks (1-1), who looked in sync on both sides of the ball. Two plays into their first drive, Sigwarth connected with Sam Maloney for a 48-yard touchdown pass. In the second quarter, an Eagles fumble fell into the hands of Shullsburg grad Brett Matye, who rumbled 25 yards to the end zone. And aside from letting up one scoring drive just before halftime, the Loras defense was otherwise stout, forcing Benedictine (1-1) into 12 punts.
Conversely, the Duhawks struggled in seemingly every phase in their 35-3 loss at UW-Eau Claire in Week 1.
“We definitely did some things better,” Loras coach Steve Helminiak said. “I don’t think we were as sharp on offense as we need to be. We weren’t clean enough early on. But I thought the defense played great and we really turned it on in the second half.”
Leading, 14-7 at halftime, the Duhawks came out firing again in the third quarter. Sigwarth connected with Dwayne Emilus for a 15-yard touchdown early in the frame. On their next drive, Sigwarth scrambled for a 40-yard pickup, setting Loras up at the Benedictine 3. Bausch punched it in a play later for his first career touchdown.
Bausch was a top running back for the Potosi/Cassville co-op program last season.
Bausch scored again from 8 yards out and Sigwarth ran in a two-point conversion to give Loras a 35-7 lead at the start of the fourth quarter. Sigwarth then hooked up with Maloney again for an 82-yard touchdown bomb midway through the fourth, and despite letting up a late score, there was no catching the Duhawks.
Sigwarth finished with 285 yards passing and 64 on the ground. Maloney led the Duhawks with eight catches for 169 yards.
It was a solid one for the win column as the Duhawks open American Rivers Conference play next week. They welcome Coe to the Rock Bowl next Saturday.