Cascade’s Ally Hoffman (center) drives to the basket during a 2021 game against Camanche. Hoffman and the Cougars open the postseason at home on Saturday.

The postseason tips off tomorrow for Class 2A girls basketball teams in Iowa. Three TH area teams landed in the Region 5 bracket, and another will fight its way through Region 4 in an attempt to qualify for the girls state basketball tournament held Feb. 28 through March 5 at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

First round contests will be played Saturday; the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Feb. 15; semifinals on Friday, Feb. 18; and the finals Wednesday, Feb. 23.

Here is a capsule preview at the 2A regional pairings:

Region 5 schedule — First round: North Cedar (2-19) at Dyersville Beckman (6-15); Quarterfinals: North Cedar/Dyersville Beckman winner at Grundy Center (19-2); Durant (7-14) at Cascade (17-3); Alburnett (9-12) at Bellevue (13-8); semifinals, Friday, Feb. 18; regional final, Wednesday, Feb. 23.

Outlook — The winner of this region truly will have earned a trip to Des Moines with three teams ranked inside the top 15. If Bellevue can get by Alburnett in the top-half of the bracket, it would likely setup up a semifinal matchup with No. 7 Jesup. Ninth-ranked Gundy Center and No. 10 Cascade would meet in the semifinals with quarterfinal victories. Another intriguing possibility is a potential Cascade/Dyersville Beckman matchup. This would require an upset by the Trailblazers in the quarterfinals and a Cougar victory, but the two could meet in the semis.

Region 4 schedule — First round: Postville (3-17) at Clayton Ridge (6-15); Quarterfinal: Postville/Clayton Ridge winner at Denver (19-2); semifinals, Friday, Feb. 18; regional final, Wednesday, Feb. 23.

Outlook — Clayton Ridge looks to claim the rubber match against Postville, as the teams split their two regular season meetings. If the Eagles can get by Postville, No. 2-ranked Denver awaits in the quarterfinals and is the clear favorite in this region. No. 15 Aplington-Parkersburg is the favorite to come out the bottom half of the bracket.

