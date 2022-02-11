The postseason tips off tomorrow for Class 2A girls basketball teams in Iowa. Three TH area teams landed in the Region 5 bracket, and another will fight its way through Region 4 in an attempt to qualify for the girls state basketball tournament held Feb. 28 through March 5 at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
First round contests will be played Saturday; the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Feb. 15; semifinals on Friday, Feb. 18; and the finals Wednesday, Feb. 23.
Here is a capsule preview at the 2A regional pairings:
Region 5 schedule — First round: North Cedar (2-19) at Dyersville Beckman (6-15); Quarterfinals: North Cedar/Dyersville Beckman winner at Grundy Center (19-2); Durant (7-14) at Cascade (17-3); Alburnett (9-12) at Bellevue (13-8); semifinals, Friday, Feb. 18; regional final, Wednesday, Feb. 23.
Outlook — The winner of this region truly will have earned a trip to Des Moines with three teams ranked inside the top 15. If Bellevue can get by Alburnett in the top-half of the bracket, it would likely setup up a semifinal matchup with No. 7 Jesup. Ninth-ranked Gundy Center and No. 10 Cascade would meet in the semifinals with quarterfinal victories. Another intriguing possibility is a potential Cascade/Dyersville Beckman matchup. This would require an upset by the Trailblazers in the quarterfinals and a Cougar victory, but the two could meet in the semis.
Region 4 schedule — First round: Postville (3-17) at Clayton Ridge (6-15); Quarterfinal: Postville/Clayton Ridge winner at Denver (19-2); semifinals, Friday, Feb. 18; regional final, Wednesday, Feb. 23.
Outlook — Clayton Ridge looks to claim the rubber match against Postville, as the teams split their two regular season meetings. If the Eagles can get by Postville, No. 2-ranked Denver awaits in the quarterfinals and is the clear favorite in this region. No. 15 Aplington-Parkersburg is the favorite to come out the bottom half of the bracket.