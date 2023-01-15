Kenny Connors came home with a neat little keepsake from an unforgettable month of hockey.
The University of Massachusetts freshman and former Dubuque Fighting Saints standout helped USA Hockey win a bronze medal at the International Ice Hockey Federation’s World Junior Championships last week in the Canadian Maritimes.
“It’s an opportunity that not a lot of people get, so I really wanted to take advantage of it and push me forward any way I could,” said Connors, a 6-foot-1, 198-pound forward from Glen Mills, Pa. “Being around some of the best players in the world at my age, and even a few younger kids who are at the top of their game, is a special opportunity.
“It was definitely an honor representing my country in the biggest tournament in the world for Junior hockey. We had a special team with a bunch of guys I really liked; and they held it in a great spot with enthusiastic fans who cared about every game, not just the ones with Canada. Overall, I couldn’t be more thankful for the whole experience.”
Connors, 19, contributed a pair of goals, 25 penalty minutes and a plus-one rating in seven tournament games. In a 6-2 semifinal loss to Canada, he scored his second goal and media members selected him as Team USA’s player of the game.
“Coming back to college for the rest of the season, a game like that and contributing throughout the tournament definitely helps you out from a confidence standpoint,” said Connors, a fourth-round NHL Draft pick of the Los Angeles Kings last summer. “You’re playing with and against some of the world’s best, from every country, so to have some success in that environment is huge for me moving forward.
“UMass has a special group, too. We have some things to work on in the second half of the season, and hopefully we can figure them out and go on a special run, too.”
Connors shared the international experience with UMass teammate Ryan Ufko, a sophomore defenseman. The two roomed together throughout the Team USA training camp in December and the tournament itself.
Connors played the previous two seasons in Dubuque and enjoyed a breakthrough campaign a year ago. He contributed 28 goals, 74 points, 61 penalty minutes and a plus-18 rating in 111 regular-season games in a stint he considered vital to his transition to NCAA Division I hockey and the rugged Hockey East conference.
Despite missing a month, Connors ranks second on the Minutemen scoring chart with seven goals and 18 points in 18 contests. Carolina Hurricanes prospect Scott Morrow leads the team with 19 points in 21 games.
“Coach Brown did a great job of preparing us for the college game,” Connors said of Greg Brown, who parlayed one season in Dubuque into the head coaching position at Hockey East rival Boston College, his alma mater. “And UMass has done a great job of making the transition an easy one so us freshmen can have success immediately.
“A lot of credit goes to my teammates and the work they’ve done to help each other out. But, no doubt, Dubuque was a huge stepping piece in helping prepare me for this year.”
