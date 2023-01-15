12292022-KennyConnorsLatvia.jpg
Former Dubuque forward Kenny Connors delivers a hit against Latvia while representing Team USA at the World Junior Championships in Moncton, New Brunswick.

 International Ice Hockey Federation

Kenny Connors came home with a neat little keepsake from an unforgettable month of hockey.

The University of Massachusetts freshman and former Dubuque Fighting Saints standout helped USA Hockey win a bronze medal at the International Ice Hockey Federation’s World Junior Championships last week in the Canadian Maritimes.

