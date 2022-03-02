Davis Pasco threw 6 2/3 innings of shutout ball and Dakota Church scored a pair of runs as Loras knocked off the University of Iowa, 3-1, on Tuesday at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City.
Pasco (1-0) allowed just five hits and two walks and struck out three.
Ethan Peters threw the final 2 1/3 innings in relief to earn his first save of the season. He struck out three and allowed one run on four hits and two walks.
Moravian 7, Dubuque 4 — At Davenport, Fla.: Cole DeStefanis and Max Snowden had two hits apiece in the Spartans’ loss to Moravian.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Dubuque 4, Saint Mary’s 2 — At Clermont, Fla.: Rachel Trader went 2-for-3 with two RBIs as the Spartans beat Saint Mary’s.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fennimore 72, Cochrane-Fountain City 49 — At Fennimore, Wis.: Brady Larson scored 29 points, Austin Horn and Mark Kenney added 14 apiece, and the Golden Eagles rolled in their WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal.
Cuba City 75, Boscobel 38 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Max Lucey scored 15 points, Ian Hinderman added 11 and Reese Rosenkrantz 10 as the Cubans beat the Bulldogs in their WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal.
Iowa-Grant 55, Cashton 51 — At Cashton, Wis.: The Panthers knocked off Cashton in their WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal.
Melrose-Mindoro 73, Lancaster 47 — At Melrose, Wis.: Melrose-Mindoro knocked off the Flying Arrows in their WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal.
Potosi 58, Shullsburg 26 — At Potosi, Wis.: Sam Udelhofen went for 27 points and the Chieftains cruised past the Miners in their WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal.
Southwestern 82, La Farge/Youth Initiative 16 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Nate Reiff scored 12 points, Mason Kaiser added 11, and 13 different Wildcats scored in a blowout victory in a WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal.
Benton 65, Belmont 54 — At Benton, Wis.: Chad Hasffele scored 24 points, Nathan Keleher added 17 and Rex Blaine 14, and the Zephyrs beat the Braves in their WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal.
Cassville 74, Ithaca 67 — At Cassville, Wis.: The Comets topped Ithaca in a WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal.
Platteville 69, Clinton 62 — At Platteville, Wis.: The Hillmen topped Clinton in their WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal.
Evansville 60, Prairie du Chien 51 — At Evansville, Wis.: The Blackhawks ended their season in the WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinals.