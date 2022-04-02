Some talented players have left the city girls tennis scene.
While there are still returning players ready to increase their roles, that also means more opportunity for younger players to step up and produce.
Here is a capsule look at area girls tennis teams in Iowa this spring:
HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Sara Loetscher (eighth year)
Last season — 10-5
Key players — Sydney Thoms (Jr.), Riley Weber (Sr.), Peyton Weber (Sr.), Madison Keys (Sr.)
Outlook — The Mustangs graduated their top two players from last season in Peyton Connolly and Megan Sleep, but Sydney Thoms took it to another level down the stretch and qualified for the Class 2A state tournament in singles play. She mostly played at No. 3 last season and will be asked to take over the lead role this spring. Twins Riley and Peyton Weber, along with Keys, also saw varsity action and will move up in the lineup. While still losing plenty, the Mustangs likely return the most experienced talent in the city.
SENIOR
Co-coaches — Chris Miller (sixth year) and Krista Ligeralde (first year)
Last season — 5-10
Key players — Emma Chambers (Sr.), Chloe Hillary (Sr.), Lauren Downs (Sr.), Kaitlyn Blasen (Sr.)
Outlook — The Rams are seeing the most significant turnover in the city, having graduated their top three players from last season. Natalie Kaiser (Wartburg), Riley O’Donnell (Luther) and Maddy Sampson-Brown (Loras) have all continued their careers at the NCAA Division III level. This Senior team will need new faces, such as promising sophomore Lacey King, to contribute right away. Chambers was an all-Mississippi Valley Conference honorable mention pick a year ago.
WAHLERT
Coach — Jim Fuerstenberg (third year)
Last season — 7-7
Key players — Claire Walker (Sr.), Lilah Takes (Jr.), Wanti Du (Sr.), Ava Graham (Sr.)
Outlook — The Golden Eagles graduated their No. 1 from last season in Caroline Hutchinson, who is continuing her career at Loras. However, waiting in the wings and ready to take over that spot is Walker, who played strong in the No. 2 position last spring. Takes and Du were also in the lineup and provide more experience back for the Eagles. If other players can fill in the lineup with consistency, Wahlert should be a tough out with longtime Eagles boys coach Fuerstenberg at the helm for another season.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — Sam Nieman (fifth year)
Last season — 5-10
Key players — Maddie Heiderscheit (Sr.), Meredith Hoerner (Sr.), Ellie McDermott (Sr.), Robyn Dieters (Soph.)
Outlook — The Bobcats could make some moves in the standings this season behind three consistent senior leaders. Heiderscheit (No. 2 last spring), Hoerner (No. 4) and McDermott (No. 5) have all made strides and are looking to capture the No. 1 spot in the lineup. Nieman believes the spot is up for grabs and any of the three could be the one to earn it. Either way, that leaves three strong players at the top of WD’s lineup with younger players that have experience to fill things out.
MAQUOKETA
Coach — Andrea Raker (13th year)
Last season — 0-9
Key players — Jenna Wiebenga (Sr.), Gracie Blair (Sr.), Briley Miller (Jr.), Elaina Hafner (Jr.)
Outlook — Team wins have been tough to come by for the Cardinals in recent years, but the hope of a new season is upon us. Wiebenga will lead the way for the team after placing second in singles at the WaMaC Conference tournament last season.