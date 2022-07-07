07102021-semiproallstarbaseball7-kg.JPG
Buy Now

Farley's Alex Vaassen will start at shortstop for the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League in the Telegraph Herald Semi-Pro All-Star Game on Saturday night in Worthington, Iowa.

 Telegraph Herald

Bragging rights between the area’s two semi-pro baseball leagues will be on the line again Saturday in the 36th annual Telegraph Herald All-Star Game at Worthington, Iowa.

A year ago, the Prairie League edged the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League, 4-2, also in Worthington. The EIHL still leads the series, 10-7, since the format shifted from North vs. South.

Here are the starters and reserves for each team:

PRAIRIE LEAGUE

Managers: Isaac Sturm & Chase Kueter (Bellevue)

STARTING LINEUP

Pitcher: Max Hoffman (Bernard)

Catcher: Ben Hefel (Peosta)

First base: Tyler Ernzen (Holy Cross)

Second base: Jarred Koos (Bellevue)

Shortstop: Johnny Blake (Dubuque Packers)

Third base: Luke Pothoff (Balltown)

Left field: Mitch Kramer (Epworth)

Centerfield: Isaac Evans (Zwingle)

Right field: Nicholas Kluesner (East Dubuque)

Designated hitter: Kevin Tucker (Pleasant Grove)

RESERVES

Balltown: Kyle Behnke

Bellevue: Isaac Sturm, Chase Kueter

Bernard: Riley Reed

Dubuque Packers: Jakob Kirman

East Dubuque: Ben Kettering

Epworth: Mitch Gansen

Peosta: Kyle Lehmann

Pleasant Grove: Marshall McCarty

Zwingle: Maguire Fitzgerald

EASTERN IOWA HAWKEYE LEAGUE

Manager: Brett LaMere (Key West)

STARTING LINEUP

Pitcher: Anthony Ruden (Key West)

Catcher: Layne Boyer (Rickardsville)

First base: Chad Crabill (Key West)

Second base: Ryan Manternach (Monticello)

Shortstop: Alex Vaassen (Farley)

Third base: Seamus O’Connor (Worthington)

Left field: Max Pins (Farley)

Centerfield: Riley LeGrand (Dyersville)

Right field: Bryce Simon (Cascade)

Designated hitter: Sam Vorwald (Rickardsville)

RESERVES

Cascade: Brock Simon, Connor Grant

Dubuque Budweisers: Cody Beck

Dyersville: Tony Offerman, Cam Krapfl

Farley: Derek Hardin

Key West: Jake Blunt

Rickardsville: Ian Meyer

Worthington: Shawn Deutmeyer, Ben Ogden

HALL OF FAME INDUCTIONS

The Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame will induct six players, one umpire and one special contributor during ceremonies surrounding the All-Star Game.

The players include Terry Steffen, of Farley; Jack Gansemer, of Balltown; Marty Pitz, of Zwingle; Tony Potts, of Dubuque; the late Tim Dolphin, of Cascade; and Bob Breitbach, of Rickardsville. J.L. Brimeyer, of Dubuque, will enter the Hall of Fame as an umpire, and the honorary contributor is Peosta’s Gary McAndrew.

The induction dinner/program will take place on Friday at Happy’s Place in Key West, Iowa. The Hall of Famers will also be honored at the All-Star Game. Anyone wishing to purchase tickets for the Friday night festivities can contact Rich Knepper at 563- 590-6045. The meal/program tickets cost $20.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.