The rims weren’t kind early on Wednesday night at the Dubuque Wahlert Gymnasium.
Allie Kutsch and friends adapted.
Kutsch scored 18 points and sparked a much-needed second-half flurry to lead Wahlert past West Delaware, 49-32, in an Iowa Class 4A Region 6 girls basketball quarterfinal.
Both teams struggled out of the gates to connect from both the floor and the free-throw line with several early shots rattling in and out.
Kutsch, though, connected on a bank-shot 3-pointer for Wahlert for the game’s first basket. The Hawks’ Kayla Felton answered with a bank-in 3 of her own for WD’s first field goal.
It wasn’t the last longball for WD, but it was just about the last answer the Hawks had for Kutsch all night.
“She’s peaking at the right time,” Wahlert coach Kris Spiegler said of Kutsch. “She was (dominant) out there.”
Maria Freed added another rimless-make-a-nothing-but-net trey to spark a 9-0 Wahlert run that gave the Golden Eagles (11-9) a commanding early lead, 14-4.
WD, which closed its season 4-17, sliced into Wahlert’s lead late in the first and into the second period connecting on three straight field goals, including a pair of 3-pointers. The Hawks scored 12 of their 17 first-half points on long balls. It took a pair of second-quarter 3s from Kutsch to just to keep the Eagles in front, 22-17 at the midway mark.
Wahlert missed its first three shots of the second half and the Hawks closed the gap to 22-21 after a nifty head-fake, driving layup by Felton
From that point, Wahlert caught fire and never looked back. The Eagles went 6-for-8 from the field during a dominant stretch of a third quarter in which they outscored WD, 19-6.
Kutsch had two baskets, including another 3-pointer during the pivotal third-period onslaught. But the senior also had two steals and a pair of assists — driving dishes to the back-door cutting Emma Donovan as Wahlert pulled away and led by 18 heading into the final stanza.
“The first four minutes of the second half were super important,” Kutsch said. “We came out really focused and put the pressure on them defensively.”
Donovan had a steal and assist of her own and scored eight points in the third — half of her total for the game. Mary Kate King converted a pair of drives to the basket into three-point plays and finished with eight points for Wahlert.
“We knew West Delaware’s defense was going to be tough, and they were. They were very aggressive,” Spiegler said. “We had a tough time finding the creases out there. But I think we stepped up in the third period. We had a lot of kids step up tonight, including off the bench.”