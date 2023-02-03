Sam Koenig is coming home.
Literally and figuratively.
Koenig, a former Dubuque Wahlert and Loras College standout who grew up playing on the Duhawks’ soccer fields, was announced as Loras’ next men’s soccer coach on Thursday.
Recommended for you
Koenig, a 2012 Dubuque Wahlert graduate, played for the Duhawks from 2012-15 and served as an assistant coach for the men’s program in 2016.
“It’s a pretty amazing feeling being able to come back, not just to the Dubuque area but Loras especially, just because I grew up on the field there when I was a kid, back in the day when soccer was still played on Faber-Clark (Field),” Koenig said. “I went down there, my parents’ house was 30 seconds away and we would shoot on the goals and watch the team play as I grew up.
“Obviously playing there and getting back into the great culture of winning and the standard of excellence as a program is something that I’m super excited about. It’s a very special place near and dear to my heart, but especially my family. My wife and I grew up at the school and it’s just a really, really cool feeling being able to raise my kids there as well.”
He also coached Loras’ women’s lacrosse program in the spring of 2017 before leaving to coach at Dominican University. He became the head men’s soccer coach at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in 2019 and was elevated to director of soccer, overseeing both men’s and women’s programs, in 2021.
“I was beyond happy at University of Wisconsin-Platteville,” Koenig said. “I loved all the relationships I built there with administration staff, faculty, all the players that played under me for the last couple years. I was never looking to leave, but times in your life put you in pretty cool moments. To be able to go somewhere where it does mean so much to my family, I’m just so thankful for my kids and my wife, Shannon, for letting me take this opportunity. It’s a pretty darn cool school to be at.”
UW-Platteville’s men’s team went 33-18-8 in four seasons under Koenig, including a program-record 14-match unbeaten streak in 2021 and a 2022 at-large bid to the NCAA Division III tournament. The women’s team was 21-12-5 under Koenig’s direction.
He informed the UW-P players of his decision on Wednesday night and said it was one of the hardest things he’s had to do.
“Just because of how much I have invested in them and they have invested in me,” he said. “But I know those relationships will never stop, because they’ll be for a lifetime.”
Koenig was a two-time captain and the anchor of the Loras defense during his playing career, which saw four appearances in the NCAA tournament, including a pair of Final Four appearances in 2012 and 2013 and a national runner-up finish in his senior season.
Loras was 77-12-7 and won four regular-season conference championships and three league tournament titles.
“I am grateful for Sam returning to Loras to lead our men’s soccer team,” Loras athletic director Denise Udelhofen said in a statement. “His upbeat positive attitude will be beneficial for our soccer teams. He is a relentless recruiter and I look forward to seeing where he can take our men’s program.”
He was a 2012 graduate of Wahlert, leading the Golden Eagles to a state championship in his senior season after two previous runner-up finishes. He was a four-time all-state selection.
He later coached Wahlert to the state tournament. He also coached at Dubuque Senior, leading the Rams to arguably their best season in program history.
“My biggest thing is I want to be the No. 1 dad and I want to be the No. 1 husband, first and foremost,” Koenig said. “Being able to walk to work and have my kids be around me 24/7/365 is everything that I could have asked for and dreamed of, and that’s why Loras is my dream job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.