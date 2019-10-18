Here is a capsule look at tonight’s key area games:
IOWA
CEDAR FALLS (7-0, 3-0) at DUBUQUE SENIOR (5-2, 2-1)
Kickoff — 7:15 p.m.
Radio — KDTH-AM 1370
Last year — Cedar Falls won, 41-0
Outlook — Senior still has a chance to claim the Class 4A District 3 title, but that will require knocking off the No. 3-ranked Tigers tonight. Senior’s offense has been improving all year, and the Rams have been relying on their Big Three of quarterback Tom Casey, receiver Kendrick Watkins-Hogue and running back Cain McWilliams to keep it moving.Cedar Falls has allowed 34 points in three district games. If the Rams can crack that defense, a huge victory could be in the works.
TH prediction — Cedar Falls 35, Senior 21
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD (2-5, 0-3) at CEDAR RAPIDS JEFFERSON (3-4, 1-2)
Kickoff — 7:15 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Hempstead won, 35-0
Outlook — The Mustangs have been incredibly close to pulling off three key wins in a row, only to fall short. Hempstead’s last three losses have come by a combined 13 points, including a one-point road loss and last week’s 36-28 loss to city rival Senior. The Mustangs have a chance to finish the season on a strong note and host Waterloo West in the season finale. Hempstead QB Aidan Dunne has thrown for 1,035 yards and nine touchdowns with just one interception, and leads the team with 409 rushing yards and five TDs. Another big game from him should put the Mustangs back in the win column.
TH prediction — Hempstead 24, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 20
DUBUQUE WAHLERT (3-4, 1-2) at MAQUOKETA (3-4, 1-2)
Kickoff — 7:15 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Maquoketa won, 55-48
Outlook — Both programs could use a victory to build momentum going into next season. Wahlert is coming off a 30-0 victory over Marion, and aims to avenge a shootout loss from last season. Maquoketa lost to Center Point-Urbana, 7-0, last week, and hopes to pick up the pace ahead of next week’s finale against Class 3A No. 1-ranked Western Dubuque. The team that wins the turnover battle wins this one.
TH prediction — Wahlert 21, Maquoketa 20
WESTERN DUBUQUE (7-0, 3-0) at MARION (0-7, 0-3)
Kickoff — 7:15 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Western Dubuque won, 62-28
Outlook — A win tonight would clinch at least a share of the Class 3A District 4 championship and would make the Bobcats the first Iowa area team to clinch a playoff berth. Western Dubuque is coming off a monumental 20-14 win over then-No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier. Marion has been struggling for most of the season and has scored just 17 points in its last five games. Having the top-ranked Bobcats coming to town is not a good recipe to turn things around.
TH prediction — Western Dubuque 49, Marion 7
WEST BRANCH (7-0, 3-0) AT CASCADE (3-4, 2-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — KDST-FM 99.3
Last year — West Branch won, 26-6
Outlook — The Cougars are still in the chase for a district championship, and that may be the only way they reach the postseason. In that regard it boils down to tonight, as teams capable of beating the sixth-ranked Bears are getting few and far between. Cascade has plenty of momentum after an impressive 36-20 road win at Dyersville Beckman last week, as Colby Holmes accounted for five touchdowns. Holmes has 725 yards rushing along with seven touchdowns to lead the Cougars. West Branch rolls up nearly 37 points per game, led by quarterback Gavin Hierseman’s 1,063 yards and 14 touchdowns to just three interceptions. Tanner Lukavsky has 765 yards and eight scores on the ground to keep the Bears balanced. The Cougars will undoubtedly have to give their best defensive performance of the season.
TH prediction — West Branch 34, Cascade 21
BELLEVUE (3-4, 2-1) AT NORTHEAST GOOSE LAKE (1-6, 0-3)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Bellevue won, 49-12
Outlook — Bellevue is picking up steam and is in position to win its third straight game tonight, and in doing so would keep pace for a shot at the district championship. That means one week before playing each other, however, the Comets would be big supporters of Cascade in its upset bid of West Branch. The Comets are another team that’s likely to need a piece of the district title to reach the playoffs. Quarterback Max Jackson, running back Ben Parker and wide receiver Jacob Waller are starting to become explosive offensive threats reminiscent of the talents that took Bellevue to the state quarterfinals last season.
TH prediction — Bellevue 42, Northeast Goose Lake 10
EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG (6-1, 3-0) AT MFL/MAR-MAC (7-0, 3-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Ed-Co won, 40-6
Outlook — The Class A District 5 championship is on the line tonight in Monona. The No. 6-ranked Vikings visit the No. 5 Bulldogs with the crown at stake. This wasn’t much of a matchup last season, but both teams are a little different. Ed-Co leans offensively on the talented duo of Parker Rochford and Keegan Hansel, as both have scored 12 touchdowns apiece this fall. Rochford plays quarterback and has rolled up 1,024 total yards, while Hansel is a bruising, speedy back that has rushed for 893 yards for a 7-yard average. He also has over 1,000 total yards with his receiving skills. The Bulldogs have won with defense, allowing a little under 11 points per game. MFL is led by running back Kutter Anderson’s 958 total yards and 15 touchdowns, but the Vikings’ defense may prove the difference.
TH prediction — Edgewood-Colesburg 20, MFL/Mar-Mac 17
ILLINOIS
EAST DUBUQUE (2-5, 0-4) AT STOCKTON (4-3, 2-2)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — A promising start to the season has faded away for the Warriors in the midst of a five-game losing streak, continuing a tough stretch without a postseason berth since 2014. East Dubuque is playing for pride and momentum in its final two games, while the Blackhawks should come out inspired on their home turf with a chance to make the postseason still in play. Stockton can become eligible with a win tonight, but could clinch a postseason berth by beating the Warriors and then Dakota (4-3) next week.
TH prediction — Stockton 28, East Dubuque 14
WISCONSIN
MINERAL POINT (8-0, 6-0) at LANCASTER (8-0, 6-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — wglr.com
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Both teams are safely into the playoffs, but the SWAL championship is on the line when the Pointers visit the Flying Arrows. Mineral Point averages 49 points per game while Lancaster checks in at 40.6. It will be balanced offense against a heavy ground attack in this one. Whichever defense gets the first stop might be the winner.
TH prediction — Mineral Point 35, Lancaster 34
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN (7-1, 5-1) at PLATTEVILLE (6-2, 5-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — x1071.com
Last year — Prairie du Chien won, 27-7
Outlook — The winner of this game could potentially earn a share of the Southwest Wisconsin Conference championship if Dodgeville upsets league-leading River Valley. Both teams have clinched playoff berths and enter with statistically similar offenses.
TH prediction — Prairie du Chien 21, Platteville 17
SOUTHWESTERN (3-5, 2-3) at RIVER RIDGE (5-3, 2-3)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — am1590wpvl.com
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — It’s pretty simple for these new conference rivals: Win and earn a chance at the playoffs or lose and go home. Southwestern averages 13.9 points per game, but will need to pick that up to stay with the Timberwolves, who enter averaging 28.9.
TH prediction — River Ridge 27, Southwestern 14
Season records (Last week in parentheses)
O’Neill — 40-7 (6-1)
Ortman — 19-9 (3-1)