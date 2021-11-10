Stephen Halliday understands the rich history of the Dubuque Fighting Saints organization, so it might take a while to wrap his head around his spot on the team’s career scoring chart.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound center from Glenwood, Md., earned the United States Hockey League’s forward of the week award on Tuesday after tallying two goals and three assists in a pair of games this weekend. The outburst moved him into a tie for fourth place with Riese Gaber on the team’s career scoring chart with 105 points in the Tier I era, which began in 2010.
“It obviously means a lot to me, especially when you think about how good the Dubuque organization has been and how many guys they’ve sent on to the pro ranks,” Halliday, 19, said.
“A lot of the guys on the list did it in a lot less games, but it’s still humbling to pass guys like Johnny Gaudreau and Zemgus Girgensons.
“I’m excited to keep adding to it, hopefully, as the year goes on.”
In 110 games over three seasons in Dubuque, Halliday has contributed 31 goals and 74 assists. The Ohio State University recruit began his USHL career in 2018-19 and tallied 10 goals and 34 points in 55 games with the Central Illinois Flying Aces.
Central Illinois folded after that season, and the Saints selected Halliday in the dispersal draft.
Halliday trails only Shane Sooth (144 points), Seamus Malone (131) and current Ottawa Senators forward Dylan Gambrell (108) on the career chart. Buffalo Sabres forward Zemgus Girgensons scored 104 points in his Dubuque career.
This season, Halliday ranks second on the USHL scoring chart with eight goals and 19 points in 12 games. Chicago’s Jackson Blake leads the league with seven goals and 21 points in 15 games.
“Obviously, I wasn’t here last season, but everyone has raved about how Stephen has taken his game to another level this season,” first-year head coach Greg Brown said. “He worked extremely hard to get in great shape. By him doing that — to go along with his skill set and hockey IQ — the results have been very impressive so far early in the season.”
Halliday centers Dubuque’s top line with left wing Ryan Beck and right wing Connor Kurth, who won the USHL forward of the week award last week. Kurth ranks third in the league with 17 points, and Beck sits in ninth with 15 points.
“A lot of the credit goes to them, because they do such a great job of setting me up,” Halliday said. “I love playing with guys like that, and it’s fun out there, to be honest, when you know you’re going to get chances every night.
“All three of us are a little older in the league, and we all have confidence that we can hold onto the puck maybe a split second longer than we did when we were younger. It makes a difference when you don’t have to rush a play.”
Halliday, Kurth and Beck have been the most-productive line in the USHL with 51 points. Chicago’s top line of Adam Fantilli, Sam Lipkin and Jayden Perron has produced 39 points.
“Originally, we put them together because they see the game the same way,” Brown said. “They all bring a different skill set to the table, but their ideas mesh with each other and they read each other very quickly on the ice.
“They haven’t given us a reason to think we have to split them up. That’s a credit to them, and it’s also a credit to the rest of the team. Everyone has been doing a nice job, so we haven’t felt a need to split them up to balance out the lines.”