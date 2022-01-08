CUBA CITY, Wis. — Each of the Mineral Point basketball players displayed the Mineral Point Fire Department logo on their socks during Friday night’s game against Cuba City. And perhaps for a few moments, the Pointers were able to deliver some joy to a community reeling from a devastating loss.
The Pointers pulled off an emotional come-from-behind 52-50 victory over Division 4 No. 2 ranked Cuba City, just a day after two members of the Mineral Point Fire Department were killed in a crash with a semi-trailer truck.
“This is hopefully a bright spot for our community this week,” Mineral Point coach Dan Burreson said. “In this community, everybody knows everybody, and this tragedy has affected all of us.”
The Pointers (9-2, 2-1), coming off of a buzzer-beater loss to Fennimore on Tuesday, found themselves trailing by 16 at the half to the previously undefeated Cubans.
“If there’s anything I’ve seen from these kids this week, it’s their ability to respond to being down,” Burreson said. “It really speaks volume about their character.”
The Cubans (9-1, 3-1) ended the first half on a 13-1 run led by three consecutive three-pointers from junior Max Lucey to take a 29-13 lead. Lucey finished the game with a team-high 21 points for the Cubans.
“Lucey is a heck of a scorer, and we needed to make adjustments on him in the second half,” Burreson said. “We weren’t shooting well, but I told the guys that we just had to keep battling back one possession at a time. They looked at one another and they all believed that they could go out there and win.”
After shooting just 20 percent from the field in the first half, the Pointers went on to shoot a blazing 60 percent in the final 18 minutes, with 10 points coming from senior Bodie Bossert.
“We all knew at halftime that we could come out and get this done,” Bossert said. “It was really emotional, and it feels good to finally get a win against Cuba.”
Possession by possession, the Pointers clawed their way back into the game. A six point run by Bossert with 12:57 remaining pulled the Pointers within five, before Cuba’s Ian Hinderman scored on back-to-back possessions to keep it a nine point game. Mineral Point then used a 10-0 run with baskets from Eli Lindsey, Owen Ward, Leyton Bowers and Bryce Acherman to take a 41-40 lead with 7:05 to play.
The Cubans went back up by six following a pair of free throws from Carter Olson with 4:28 remaining, but a basket from Joah Filardo followed by a three-point play from Acherman pulled the Pointers to within one.
Acherman, who finished the game with 13 points, knotted the game at 48 and gave the Pointers the lead on a basket with 41 seconds to play. Hinderman tied the game back up at the free-throw line 11 seconds later, setting up Bossert’s go-ahead shot at the five-second mark.
The Cubans’ last-second shot was well off the mark.
Olson added 12 points for the Cubans, while Ward added nine for the Cubans.