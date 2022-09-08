07312022-juliendubuqueclassic4--sg-.JPG
Buy Now

The crowd in the pits watch a heat race during the Julien Dubuque Classic on July 31 at Dubuque Speedway. The speedway will host its annual season points championship on Sept. 25.

 Stephen Gassman

Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway has rescheduled its season championships for later this month after being rained out Aug. 28.

The season finale will take place on Sunday, Sept. 25. Hot laps are scheduled for 5 p.m., one hour earlier than the weekly racing program during the summer months. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors 65-and-older, $6 for students ages 13-17 and free for those under 12 accompanied by an adult.

Email More than the Score items to

jim.leitner@thmedia.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.