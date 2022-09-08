Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway has rescheduled its season championships for later this month after being rained out Aug. 28.
The season finale will take place on Sunday, Sept. 25. Hot laps are scheduled for 5 p.m., one hour earlier than the weekly racing program during the summer months. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors 65-and-older, $6 for students ages 13-17 and free for those under 12 accompanied by an adult.
The racing program includes IMCA Late Models, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA SportMods, IMCA Hobby Stocks, Limited Late Models and Mini Late Models.
Ron Klein, of Sherrill, Iowa, has won three races this season and leads the Late Model points standings with 462, just five ahead of Dubuque’s Luke Merfeld and eight ahead of Eric Pollard, of Peosta, Iowa. Colton Leal, of Dubuque, ranks fourth with a 75-point deficit, and Gage Neal, of Anamosa, Iowa, sits in fifth with an 81-point deficit.
Dubuque’s Jed Freiburger paces the Modified standings with 424 points despite posting only one victory this season. He leads Dubuque’s Jason Schueller by just one point, and Matt Gansen, of Zwingle, Iowa, by 10 points. Dubuque’s Dustin Wilwert ranks fourth with a 48-point deficit, and Tyler Kleiner, of Dickeyville, Wis., rounds out the top five with a 61-point deficit.
Cole Mather, of Oelwein, Iowa, has won three features and tops the Stock Car division with 294 points, just 13 ahead of Richard Nelson, of Dyersville, Iowa. The Bernard, Iowa, duo of Jerry and Kodey Miles rank third and fourth while facing 21- and 28-point deficits. Mitchell Evans, of Dubuque, ranks fifth with a 32-point deficit.
Jarrett Franzen, of Maquoketa, Iowa, has one SportMod feature win and tops the charts with 458 points, nine ahead of Jason Roth, of Hazel Green, Wis. Bernard’s Justin Becker ranks third with a 31-point deficit, and Dubuque’s Ian Hurst sits in fourth with a 37-point deficit.
Jimmy Doescher, of Hollandale, Wis., holds the biggest points lead after posting four feature wins and racking up 461 points in the Hobby Stock division. Dubuque’s David Crimmins trails by 37 points, Bernard’s Jordan Miles trails by 53, and Andrew Burk, of Milan, Ill., sits in fourth with a 66-point deficit.
Dubuque’s Steve Schueller has three feature wins and leads the Limited Late Model class with 223 points, 16 ahead of T.J. Fortmann, of East Dubuque, Ill., and 23 ahead of David Webster, of Monroe, Wis.
Kyle Pearson, of Maquoketa, Iowa, has one feature win and leads the Mini Late Model class with 188 points, just one ahead of Ethan Kammerude, of Hazel Green, and two ahead of Dyersville’s Chase Brunscheen. Bowen Wilson, of Cuba City, Wis., ranks fourth with a 12-point deficit, and Mercede Sweet, of Georgetown, Wis., ranks fifth with a 16-point deficit.
Dubuque Speedway’s season will conclude with the Iowa Dirt Nationals, which take place Oct. 13-15.
RIVERBOAT GAMBLERS OUTLAST CEDAR RAPIDS
The Dubuque Riverboat Gamblers rugby club improved to 2-0 in the fall portion of their schedule by defeating the Cedar Rapids Headhunters, 40-27, this weekend on the road.
Ben Degen led the way offensively with three tries, while Matt Wigginton, Matt Derby and Luke Wollenberg each contributed a try. Dubuque also benefited from stellar tackling from Brett Matye and solid back-end defense and decision making by Danny Lonski. Derby and London Call shared man of the match honors for the Gamblers.
Dubuque visits the Quad Cities Irish at 3 p.m. Saturday. The Gamblers’ next home match takes place Sept. 24 at Washington Middle School.
SENIOR TO INDUCT 10 INTO HALL OF FAME
Dubuque Senior will welcome 10 new members into its Athletic Hall of Fame during homecoming ceremonies this fall.
The Class of 2022 includes: Vicki Blake (1986), Scott Boleyn (‘98), Trent Corey (‘97), Jim Dunne (‘77), Aaron Herbst (2002), Ken Montgomery (‘59), Jayme Murphy (2006), Merle Tanner (‘34), Glen Walters (‘57) and Arthur Wolters (‘17).
They will be honored Sept. 30 during school activities, and the induction ceremony will take place on Oct. 1.
CASCADE TO INDUCT QUINTET TO HALL OF FAME
Cascade High School’s second athletic Hall of Fame induction class will include three former all-state athletes, a foundational administrator and a long-time supporter, the Hall of Fame board announced Wednesday morning.
Athletes Kerry (Greenwood) Winkel, Greg McDermott and Marty Sutherland, former principal Jim O’Meara and longtime Cascade Pioneer editor John Sullivan will be honored during the school’s Homecoming weekend, Oct. 8.
