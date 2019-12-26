PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Kelly McNiff was unfamiliar with Southwest Wisconsin.
As the new coach of the UW-Platteville women’s basketball program, that stood as a problem. Luckily, McNiff had a connection with one of the greatest high school girls basketball coaches in Wisconsin state history that just so happened to be very familiar with the territory.
With the addition of longtime Cuba City coach Jeff Pustina to the Pioneers staff, along with Marc Heidorf’s experience at the NCAA Division III level, McNiff is quickly progressing the Platteville program from where it was just a year ago.
“When I started coaching at the high school level, I made it a goal that I wanted to become a Division III head coach,” McNiff said. “I got my foot in the door at my alma mater and after my fifth year there, I felt comfortable applying for jobs and looking around. With this one opening up, it’s in what I believe is the toughest conference in the country. It’s an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”
McNiff was announced as the new leader of the program in August after Megan Wilson stepped down following last season. McNiff most recently served as lead assistant women’s basketball coach at her alma mater, UW-Oshkosh, for six seasons. During that time, the Titans racked up six 20-plus win seasons, five NCAA Division III tournament appearances and six WIAC tournament championship appearances, winning titles in 2017 and 2019.
While on the court at UW-Oshkosh, McNiff helped the Titans compile a 98-15 overall record, including marks of 27-2 in 1999 and 26-2 in 1998. The Titans qualified for the NCAA Division III Championship all four years and captured WIAC titles in 1998 and 1999.
Obviously, she has quite the resume herself.
“We had a lot of success during my time at Oshkosh, but it was time for me to build my own program,” McNiff said. “With Morgan (Hortsman) and Maiah (Domask) here, all-conference players, the pieces were here. I think coming in we’re not trying to rebuild the program. We’re refocusing some things and building off of the success last year. The success they had from the previous year was big. To do that, I need smart people around me.”
That’s where Pustina comes in.
A 1986 UW-Platteville grad and Hall of Fame member, Pustina joined the Pioneers staff after an illustrious 32-year coaching career at Cuba City before retiring at the end of the school year, only six months after his wife, Nancy, passed away following a courageous battle with triple negative breast cancer.
Just when it looked like he was ready to move into another direction in life, fate pulled Pustina back to the game he loves.
“I’m excited to accept the assistant women’s basketball position at UW-Platteville,” Pustina said in a press release in August. “I would like to thank Coach McNiff and UW-Platteville for the opportunity and I look forward to my new role building positive relationships and helping guide the Pioneers to the next level.”
Pustina politely declined to comment for this story — wanting to keep the attention on the job McNiff has done — and also declined to comment after retiring from Cuba City months ago, wanting to leave with “as little fanfare as possible.”
His resume does all the talking for him.
Under Pustina’s leadership, the Cubans secured a record nine state championships, which included back-to-back Division 4 titles in 2014 and 2015. Pustina closed out his coaching career with the Cubans sitting third in Wisconsin girls basketball state history for wins with 662 and finished with a scorching win percentage of .826 (662-139).
Pustina’s daughter, Chloe, played at Oshkosh under McNiff, and that proved to be a key connection when the Pioneers’ new coach was looking to fill out her staff.
“I had coached Jeff’s daughter at Oshkosh the last four years,” McNiff said. “I had the connection there with Jeff, and I’m brand new coming to Southwest Wisconsin. Other than coming here to play Platteville, I’d never been down to this area. Having Jeff, he’s like the mayor of all these counties in the tri-state area. He knows everyone and those connections are huge as we bring in players to continue to build.”
Along with the addition of Heidorf, the Pioneers had their new coaching staff.
“Mark has 10 years of Division III head coaching experience,” McNiff said. “He was a student-assistant while I was a player at UW-Oshkosh, so we’ve just kept in contact. To have that head coaching experience and to have that knowledge of people in the area, that makes my job easier.”
It’s certainly appeared that way through the early part of the season. The Pioneers (7-2) entered their holiday break having just dropped out of the D3hoops.com Top 25 poll — reaching No. 17 for their first ranking in program history — and are off to their best start in 10 years, which included a win over then No. 4-ranked Wartburg in November.
Senior guard Horstman averages 17.1 points per game, while junior forward Domask adds 16.7 points per contest. They rank second and third in the WIAC in scoring individually and the Pioneers are second in the league in team scoring at 70.1 points per game.
But offense hasn’t been the focus of this new coaching staff. As the old adage goes — and Pustina’s history proves — defense wins championships.
“They’re really focused on the defensive end,” said Horstman, a native of Bangor, Wis. “That’s something that we really needed to work on coming into this year. They’re pushing us in practice doing that all the time. We’re definitely getting better at it. There are moments in time during games that we need to do better, but that’s the big thing and why they focus on it.
“The defense is just a huge thing. That’s one of the big differences from recent years. We’re working together better and are a little more relaxed and just playing better together. Those are the big things they’ve brought here that’s helping us play better thus far.”
All of that work has paid off on the defensive end. The Pioneers lead the WIAC in scoring defense at 54.6 points allowed per contest, while senior guard and Platteville High School grad Rachel Emendorfer fronts the league with 2.71 steals per contest.
Much of that emphasis, McNiff admits, comes from Pustina.
“He’s seen it all,” McNiff said. “He’s played against everything and is prepared for everything. He’s been a huge addition for our defensive work. Just to have that knowledge and success is huge. You don’t win by accident. You don’t win almost 700 games by accident. I feel good about who I have around me and I feel like we have all the bases covered.”
The Pioneers have received uncharted national attention to start the season in 2019, and with their newly formed coaching staff the goal and expectation will be to keep it going into 2020 and beyond.
“Being a good teammate and sharing the ball is what we’re about,” Horstman said. “They’ve helped us learn what it means to be a great teammate. That’s going to hopefully help keep us successful.”