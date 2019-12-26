News in your town

Sports in brief: White Sox sign Encarnacion to 1-year deal

MLB: Curt Flood set off the free-agent revolution 50 years ago

College football bowl previews: Miami to play road game of sorts against Louisiana Tech

College football: McDonald leads Hawaii to win over BYU in Hawaii Bowl

Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week: Mathias Chamberlain (Dubuque Hempstead)

Women's basketball: Kelly McNiff reshapes UW-Platteville staff with addition of Jeff Pustina

Playoff matchups: OU slowdown vs LSU; Clemson keys on Young

Sports in brief: Seattle signs Marshawn Lynch

NFL: Humbled Vikings have plenty of work to do before playoffs

NFL: Division champion Packers proud of another not-so-pretty win

Year in Review: MLB announcement leads top 10 local sports stories of 2019

Some of 2019's most memorable games decided by blown calls

College basketball: Ibi Watson leads No. 18 Dayton over Grambling State

Sports briefs: Gonzaga becomes new No. 1, Iowa debuts at 25

Chiefs peaking in all phases as postseason comes into sight

Sports betting giant DraftKings plans merger, to go public

Packers clinch NFC North with 23-10 win over Vikings

Dubuque native achieves lifelong dream, qualifies for U.S. Olympic Trials

NFL: Bears have plenty to fix as disappointing season winds down

College football: UCF pulls away to beat Marshall

College football: Hawkeyes to honor Fry, Elliott at Holiday Bowl

NFL: Packers clinch NFC North with 23-10 win over Vikings

Men's basketball: Gonzaga becomes 6th No. 1 in AP Top 25; Iowa ranked for 1st time

NBA: Bucks rip Pacers

NFL: Eagles deny Cowboys

Haliburton, hot Cyclones drop Purdue Fort Wayne 89-59

Iowa hangs on for 77-70 victory over Cincinnati

Sports briefs: Russia accuses doping whistleblower of modifying key data

High-scoring UCF squares off vs Marshall in Gasparilla Bowl

49ers win, grieve with Beathard: 'We got that one for C.J.'

Prep hockey: Devils sweep Boji

Mahomes throws 2 TDs, runs for 1 as Chiefs beat Bears

Women's college bassketball: UNI sweeps state

Cousins, Vikings seek redemption from rough game vs. Packers

College basketball: Panthers clicking entering MVC slate

College volleyball: Dubuque native Banwarth named head coach at Ole Miss

Haliburton, hot Cyclones drop Purdue Fort Wayne 89-59

College basketball: UNI finishes non-conference slate with win

NFL: Packers control division in LaFleur debut, as Vikings loom

NBA roundup: LaVine, Bulls beat short-handed Pistons

Iowa hangs on for 77-70 victory over Cincinnati

College basketball: Well worth the wait for Wisconsin's Potter

Commentary: Key City's version of 'Rudy'

Netflix series examines 'perfect storm' that felled NFL star