The Dubuque Fighting Saints will see an awful lot of seven teams this season, and they won’t play the other six United States Hockey League teams at all.
Because of concerns regarding COVID-19, the USHL developed an unbalanced schedule for the 2020-21 season. Regular-season games will begin Nov. 5, roughly six weeks later than originally planned.
“The regional schedule model was created with the idea of reducing team travel wherever possible while maximizing regional rivalries,” USHL commissioner Tom Garrity said Tuesday in a release announcing the league schedule. “It is built with flexibility to allow for the rescheduling of games as needed.”
Dubuque will face the Muskegon Lumberjacks 10 times; the Youngstown Phantoms, USA Hockey National Team Development Program, Chicago Steel and Green Bay Gamblers eight times each; and the Waterloo Black Hawks and Des Moines Buccaneers six times each. Fargo, Lincoln, Omaha, Sioux City, Sioux Falls and Tri-City do not appear on the Saints’ schedule.
The Cedar Rapids Roughriders opted out of this season because of extensive damage to their arena during the Aug. 10 derecho, and the Madison Capitols chose to go dark because of COVID-19 restrictions in Dane County in Wisconsin. The USHL will play with eight teams in the Western Conference and six in the Eastern Conference.
Each team will play 54 games, beginning the first weekend in November, and the schedule will conclude 24 weeks later on April 24.
Dubuque opens the season on Nov. 6 with a game against Muskegon at Mystique Community Ice Center and plays 10 of its first 12 at home. The Saints wrap up the season with a two-game series against Green Bay on April 23-24.
Preseason games will be announced at a later date. USHL teams began reporting to their cities Sept. 14, and Saints players are scheduled to arrive later this week. Each team will follow strict Return to Play guidelines established by the league’s board of directors.
“Our intake process was designed to help provide for a safe and healthy arrival of our players as they begin the on- and off-ice development that our league is known for,” Garrity said. “It is deliberate in nature as we continue to place the health and well-being of our players, staff and billets above all else.”
Each team will work with local health and government officials to develop a plan for spectator attendance.