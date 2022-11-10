Bellevue's Payton Griebel works to pass Council Bluffs St. Albert’s Colin Lillie at the Class 1A Boys Iowa High School State Cross Country Meet Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Fort Dodge, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Putney)
Bellevue's Payton Griebel works to pass Council Bluffs St. Albert’s Colin Lillie at the Class 1A Boys Iowa High School State Cross Country Meet Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Fort Dodge, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Putney)
A pair of Iowa state qualifying meet champions who went on to finish third at the state meet in Fort Dodge highlight the annual Telegraph Herald All-Area Boys Cross Country Teams.
Western Dubuque senior Isaiah Hammerand and Bellevue’s Payton Griebel also led their teams to the state meet this fall.
The all-area team places an emphasis on results from the championship portion of the season. Here is a capsule look at the first-team honorees, in alphabetical order:
Jayden Brookins (Wahlert) — The freshman finished 48th overall in the Iowa Class 3A state meet in a 5K time of 17:19.30. Brookins earned honorable mention all-Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division. He finished 14th in the state qualifying meet at West Delaware.
Payton Griebel (Bellevue) — A junior, he placed third in a personal-best 16:15.03 at the Iowa Class 1A state meet. Griebel also ran a 16:49.0 to win the state qualifying meet at Iowa City Regina, where the Comets placed second as a team. Griebel won the River Valley Conference title in Iowa City as well.
Caleb Kass (Hempstead) — The senior ran 16:32.94 to place 35th at the Iowa Class 4A state meet. He earned first-team all-MVC Valley Division. Kass finished sixth at the state qualifying meet hosted by the Dubuque Soccer Complex.
Adam Knepper (Cascade) — A senior, he posted a 17:04.67 while finishing 22nd in the Iowa Class 1A state meet. Knepper also placed fourth in leading the Cougars to the team title in the state qualifying meet at Fillmore Fairways. It marked Cascade’s first state qualifying meet title since 1988.
Isaiah Hammerand (Western Dubuque) — A first-team all-MVC Valley Division selection, he finished third at the Iowa Class 3A state meet with a 15:49.10. Hammerand also won the state qualifying meet with a 15:43.3 at Washington, Iowa. He finished second at the MVC divisional meet.
John Maloney (Hempstead) — Also a first-team all-MVC Valley Division runner, he took 10th in the Iowa Class 4A state meet with a 15:55.20. Maloney took second in the state qualifying meet at the Dubuque Soccer Complex.
Quentin Nauman (Western Duuque) — The freshman ran a 16:57.19 to take 28th in the Iowa Class 3A state meet. He made honorable mention all-MVC Valley Division. Nauman also placed fourth in the state qualifying meet at Washington, Iowa.
Aiden Onken (Bellevue) — A senior, he placed 18th in the Iowa Class 1A state meet in a personal best 16:53.63. Onken also placed fourth in the state qualifying meet at Iowa City Regina.
Keaton Reimer (Clayton Ridge) — The senior ran 17:25.51 to place 33rd in the Iowa Class 1A state meet. Reimer placed fifth in the state qualifying meet at Fillmore Fairways.
SPECIAL MENTION
Carter Bunn (Fennimore), Gavin Moser (Clayton Ridge), Max Nadeau (Cascade), Matthew Schaul (Maquoketa Valley), Ben Steinbeck (Bellevue), Ben Varela (Fennimore).
HONORABLE MENTION
Lane Cook (Cascade), Charlie Driscoll (Hempstead), Derek Fangman (Western Dubuque), Erik Flores (Clayton Ridge), Riley Foreyt (Fennimore), Ben Gehl (Cascade), Isaac Henkel (Fennimore), Robert Howes (Senior), Zack Johnson (Hempstead), Andrew Kaalberg (Cascade), Brandon Kass (Hempstead), Connor Kilburg (Bellevue), Jack Kirman (Senior), Ben Meyer (Bellevue), Drew Meyer (Western Dubuque), Levi Meyer (Western Dubuque), Nick Needham (Fennimore), Jackson Patino (Clayton Ridge), Jesus Tabora-Lara (Clayton Ridge).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.