A pair of Iowa state qualifying meet champions who went on to finish third at the state meet in Fort Dodge highlight the annual Telegraph Herald All-Area Boys Cross Country Teams.

Western Dubuque senior Isaiah Hammerand and Bellevue’s Payton Griebel also led their teams to the state meet this fall.

