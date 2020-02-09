CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Through just a season and a half, AJ Green has composed some masterful performances for the Northern Iowa men’s basketball team.
Saturday’s gem might top them all.
The sophomore from Cedar Falls erupted for 34 points, shooting 6 of 9 from behind the arc, and the Panthers pulled away late from Drake, 83-73, preserving their unbeaten home record this season at a sold-out McLeod Center.
UNI (21-3, 10-2 Missouri Valley Conference) trailed, 68-63, with just over 5 minutes left when Green took over. He drilled a 3 with a hand in his face, followed by a banked-in jumper to tie the game. His 3-pointer from the corner gave the lead back to the Panthers, 71-68, with 3:26 remaining — an 8-0 UNI run orchestrated by Green himself.
The Panthers never again trailed. Trae Berhow followed with a pair of free throws, and Western Dubuque grad Spencer Haldeman nailed a shot-clock beating 3 to push the Panther lead to 76-68 in the final 2 minutes, marking 13 straight points for UNI.
“What a heck of a game we just saw,” said UNI coach Ben Jacobson, who improved to 60-6 in his career when the Panthers score 80 or more points. They’re now 13-0 at the McLeod Center this year.
“There were times in the second half, from the 10-minute mark right down to the 4-5 minute mark, where I found myself enjoying what was going on,” Jacobson said. “AJ was special. He was really, really special.
“I’ve been wanting to have a game like that in front of this crowd. The way Drake played, the way our guys played, the way AJ played — I’m just really fortunate to be a part of it.”
Green finished one point shy of tying his career-high in scoring and one 3-pointer away from a career-high in that regard. He scored 21 points in the second half, shooting 8 of 11 from the field and 4 of 5 from downtown after the halftime break.
The shots weren’t coming easy, either. Earlier in the second half, Green converted a four-point play by baiting his defender into a foul and draining a double-clutch 3-pointer while falling to his side. He sank another 3 minutes later with a hand in his face to push the Panthers ahead, 54-50.
Each theatrical shot, he said, comes from repetitions in the gym. On Saturday — especially in the second half — it didn’t seem to matter how closely the Bulldogs were guarding him.
“It’s just what you work on. It’s not like I’m going out there trying stuff that I’ve never really done before,” said Green, the leading scorer in the MVC averaging 22.4 points a game. “It’s preparation in practice. I’m practicing those types of shots a lot, in the offseason and regular season. So it’s just trusting that I’ve made it before.”
UNI trailed for most of the first half after spotting Drake (16-9, 6-6 MVC) a 10-2 lead to open the game. Berhow’s 3 gave the Panthers a short-lived 27-25 lead before the Bulldogs responded with a 7-2 run. Drake went into halftime up, 39-35, while shooting at a 64 percent clip in the first half, led by 7-foot sophomore Liam Robbins with 13 points.
After the break, the Panthers slowed Robbins down considerably. He scored just four more points on 2 of 7 shooting in the second half while Green caught fire.
“AJ took over the game,” said Bulldogs coach Darian DeVries. “He was sensational tonight, as he is most nights. He put it on his shoulders. Got them going.
“AJ’s a really good player for a reason. He made some tough shots tonight. I thought we really competed, trying to slow him down, but he was just a little better than we were tonight. That second half, he was as good as it gets.”
Robbins led Drake with 17 points, followed by 16 from D.J. Wilkins and 15 from Anthony Murphy. Berhow scored 18 points for the Panthers, while Haldeman added 12, going 3-for-3 from the field with two 3s and 4 of 4 on free throws along with five rebounds.
The win allowed UNI to stay atop the MVC standings and marked the Panthers’ fifth straight win. Up next is a home date with Illinois State on Wednesday, the team that handed Northern Iowa a loss to open conference play back on Dec. 31.
The Panthers have received votes in the Associated Press and Coaches polls for several weeks, but have yet to crack the top-25 this season.
Green said he’s not worried about the rankings. As long as UNI keeps playing good ball, respect for the Panthers will work itself out, he said.
“I don’t think anybody on our team worries about being in that top 25,” he said. “We just keep working on getting better each and every day and that stuff will happen eventually.”