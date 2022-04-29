Just looking at the results from the past seven days, the Dubuque Fighting Saints can expect quite a battle in their best-of-3 USHL Eastern Conference semifinal series this weekend.
The No. 2-seeded Saints visit No. 3 Muskegon tonight and return to Mystique Community Ice Center for games on Sunday and Monday (if necessary). No. 1 Chicago meets No. 5 Madison in the other semifinal, while the Western Conference final four features No. 1 Tri-City vs. No. 4 Omaha and No. 2 Sioux City vs. No. 6 Waterloo.
Dubuque (40-16-3-3) earned a first-round bye and closed the season with a shootout win and an overtime loss in a home-and-home series with Cedar Rapids this weekend. Muskegon (33-23-3-3), meanwhile, dismantled the very same RoughRiders, 6-0 and 6-1, to sweep a first-round series on Monday and Tuesday at home.
“We feel like we have a team that can go pretty far, and we’ve been pretty dialed in for a while now,” Saints captain Riley Stuart said. “We’re super excited to get going, but, at the same time, we know we can’t get too far ahead of ourselves and start thinking beyond the next game in front of us.
“Muskegon’s special teams were on fire that whole series, so we’re going to have to be really dialed in on both the power play and the penalty kill against them. And, of course, we’re going to have to stay out of the penalty box. We can’t take the stupid penalties, and we’re going to have to stay away from the stick penalties and play the right way.”
Muskegon went 6-for-8 on the power play and killed all eight shorthanded situations against the RoughRiders. In both games, the Lumberjacks seized momentum by scoring the first goal while on the power play, and they tallied three man-advantage goals in each contest.
“Their power play was really dynamic, which is always a concern, but their even-strength goals came on real quick transitions from defense to offense,” Saints coach Greg Brown said. “Their defensemen did a good job of jumping into the play, and they buried their chances. Their transition game was really impressive. Cedar Rapids usually does a good job of denying that, and they certainly did against us.
“We know how opportunistic Muskegon can be offensively. So, we’re going to have to manage the puck really well in this series.”
The Lumberjacks certainly gave the Saints fits during the regular season.
Dubuque won the first two games in the season series at Muskegon, but the Lumberjacks made several personnel changes in early November and swept the next two two-game series — first in Dubuque on Nov. 19-20, then in Muskegon on March 18-19. The Saints edged Muskegon, 4-3, in Dubuque in the final regular-season meeting on April 8.
“Muskegon obviously has a great team, and we know how they play after seeing them multiple times during the season,” Saints defenseman Michael Feenstra said. “We understand how we’re going to have to play against them, and we’re definitely prepared for them.
“We’re not going to read too much into what happened between them and Cedar Rapids. You don’t want to overthink it. If we play our game correctly, we’ll give ourselves the best chance to win.”
The Saints will have to overcome a somewhat unorthodox scheduling format this weekend. Despite having home-ice advantage, they will start on the road due to the travel distance between the two cities.
But, the Saints were one of the USHL’s top road teams during the regular season. They went 19-7-5 in road games and 21-9-1 at Mystique.
“Especially early in the season, we played much simpler hockey on the road, and that’s why we had such a strong road record,” Brown said. “We were more sound defensively, and we weren’t going for broke as much offensively. Sometimes, when you’re playing at home, you get a little excited playing in front of your fans and you really push for offense, which can be dangerous.
“Later in the year, we balanced it out and played much smarter at home as well.”
Saints forward Tristan Lemyre said the Saints feel comfortable on the road. They left for Muskegon on Wednesday morning, went through a regular up-tempo practice Thursday and will have a morning skate today.
“The coaching staff does a great job of getting us prepared every game, including when we’re on the road,” Lemyre said. “It was important to get to Muskegon a day early and get a good practice in, so we can get our legs going right away (tonight). We’re a fast team, and that’s when we’re dangerous, when we get our legs going early.
“Wherever we play, we want to prove the other team’s fans wrong. We want to show that it’s always going to be hard to play against the Dubuque Fighting Saints.”
Dubuque enters the postseason as the hottest team in the USHL after going 8-0-1 in its final nine games. Sioux City has the next-best point streak, with four straight wins.
“The big key is, the last 10 games or so we’ve managed the third period much better than we did earlier in the year,” Brown said. “We’re still working on it though.
“In playoff hockey, you just can’t beat yourself. You have to make the other team earn its chances and earn its goals. We’ve done a good job of that down the stretch, and, hopefully, that will continue here in the playoffs.”