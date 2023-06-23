Western Dubuque, Dubuque Wahlert and Cascade put themselves in position to host regional softball tournaments.
All three retained spots in the top eight in their respective classes with the latest release of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union softball rankings on Thursday. The IGHSAU will release regional pairings today, and the top eight teams generally receive home-field advantage.
Western Dubuque checked in at No. 8 in Class 4A while Wahlert was at No. 6 in Class 3A. Cascade is ranked seventh in Class 2A.
Dubuque Hempstead was rated No. 11 in Class 5A while Dubuque Senior slipped outside of the top 15.
Cascade 16-10, Bellevue 4-0 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Cougars routed the Comets twice to sweep their River Valley Conference twinbill and improve to 21-9 overall, 10-2 in the River Valley Conference North Division.
PREP BASEBALL
Cascade 11, New Hampton 1 (5 innings) — At Cascade, Iowa: Ty Frasher went 2-for-3, scored two runs and drove in another, Mason Otting and Nathan Schockemoehl drove in two runs apiece, and the Cougars routed New Hampton. Cade Rausch, Jack Menster, Cooper Hummel and Cass Hoffman also drove in runs for the Cougars.
Beckman Catholic 5-8, Anamosa 4-1 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Luke Schieltz hit a clutch two-run homer in the opener and added three hits in the second game, and Nate Offerman earned the save in Game 1 and threw a complete-game three-hitter in the nightcap as the Trailblazers swept Anamosa to clinch the River Valley Conference North Division championship.
North Linn 7, Bellevue Marquette 6 — At Troy Mills, Iowa: The Lynx held off the Mohawks in their Tri-Rivers Conference showdown.
(Wednesday’s late games)
Cedar Rapids Xavier 6, Dyersville Beckman 5 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Nate Offerman went 2-for-4 with a triple, Luke Sigwarth doubled twice and Matthew Florence tripled to lead the Class 2A No. 4-ranked Trailblazers (16-8) in the non-conference loss.
Beckman scored twice in the bottom of the seventh but couldn’t force extra innings against the Saints (14-13), who received votes in the latest Class 3A poll.
Bellevue Marquette 10, Tipton 7 — At Clinton, Iowa: Cam Templeton went 3-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Mohawks (12-8) to the win at the home of the Clinton Lumberkings.
Evan Scott added two hits, and Scott and Kannon Still both scored twice for Marquette, which used a six-run sixth inning to take a 9-4 lead. Cameron Casel struck out six and allowed just one earned run in 4 2/3 innings of work to earn the win.