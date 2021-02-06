EPWORTH, Iowa — In a heavyweight battle between ranked programs, the star players tend to get the ball in key moments.
Michael Duax fits that label exceptionally well, but the showdown between Dubuque Hempstead and Western Dubuque on Friday night was filled with enough star talents making clutch plays to light up the cold winter sky.
Duax torched the nets for 35 points, making 14 of 20 shot attempts and sinking the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 2:20 to play, rallying the Class 4A No. 5-ranked Mustangs past the Class 3A No. 6-ranked Bobcats, 76-66, in Missisippi Valley Conference play at Western Dubuque High School.
“Every city game is fun,” said Duax, who missed the first game against WD this season on Dec. 10, a 65-45 Bobcats rout. “Every time we’ve played them since my freshman year, I feel like it comes down to the final buzzer. You know it’s going to be a great game in their gym, and it hurt to miss being out there against them last time.”
Jamari Smith and Kellen Strohmeyer added 12 points apiece for the Mustangs (12-2), who secured their 10th straight victory. Cameron Fens chipped in 11 points, and along with Duax, all four players threw down multiple dunks in a highlight-reel performance.
“Western Dubuque’s really good, and in games like this, you have to be really good executing,” Hempstead coach Curt Deutsch said. “Our guys really came out in the fourth quarter, in clutch pressure time, and executed. We got the ball to the right players and were consistent on the defensive end.”
Dylan Johnson led a balanced attack for the Bobcats (12-3) with 16 points, despite sitting out most of the first quarter with two early fouls. Garrett Baumhover scored 15 points, while Tommy DeSollar added 14 points and Nick Bryant had 12 in a game the Bobcats led, 60-56, with 4:52 to play.
“It’s so much fun playing these guys,” Duax said. “A couple times during the game — Dylan and I are good buddies — and we’d just look at each other and laugh. We just love this energy. It’s so much fun. That’s why you play, for games like these.”
Duax had a quiet first quarter, scoring only three points, but his teammates did the lifting and bending — literally. Cam Davis hit a trey, then Smith went out in transition and hammered a dunk that bent the rim.
After a quick rim fix, WD answered with a 9-3 run and trailed, 14-13, at the end of the first. The Mustangs won the next frame, 19-16, behind 10 points from Duax for a 33-29 lead at half.
Johnson scored eight points in the third quarter as the Bobcats took the lead. Baumhover drilled a trey that tied the game at 41, then Johnson’s swish from beyond the arc gave the Bobcats a 45-41 advantage at the 2:23 mark. Duax added nine points in the period to pull even, but Bryant nailed a trey for a 52-49 WD lead heading to the fourth.
“This was probably one of the more exciting games of the season,” Johnson said. “That was a big factor. They pulled it out, so it was tough for us. But facing a good team like this will definitely prepare us for the postseason.”
The teams continued to go back-and-forth early in the final quarter, but DeSollar’s jumper and a pair of free throws from Andrew Oltmanns gave the Bobcats a 60-56 edge. Hempstead responded with a 20-6 run over the final 4:52 to close the game.
“Our guys did a good job of finding Mike,” Deutsch said. “The guys really did a nice job of getting Michael the ball in position to take advantage. The execution down the stretch was just great to see.”
Duax dropped 13 points in the fourth, as the Northern Iowa recruit hit a 3 and then scored in transition for a 61-60 lead. When Johnson came back with a trey, Duax drove for a deuce and then calmly sank the tiebreaking triple from the right wing as the Mustangs led to the final horn.
“We really executed in the half court in the fourth quarter,” Duax said. “We did great with that, and defensively it just came down to finding those stops. We went man-to-man and we bought into getting stops. We know when it comes down to it, that’s where we’ll need to win games.”