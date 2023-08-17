Look out for the Darlington Redbirds again this fall.
The defending Southwest Wisconsin Activities League football champions return plenty of key contributors from a squad that advanced to the Wisconsin state semifinals a season ago.
Chief among them are four running backs who gained at least 500 yards in 2022. And more than a dozen returning letterwinners have their sights on staying atop the SWAL.
Here is a capsule look at the area teams in the SWAL:
DARLINGTON
Coach — Travis Winkers
Last season —11-2 overall, 5-0 conference
Returning starters — Carter Murray (Sr., 6-2, 181, OL/LB), Tye Crist (Sr., 5-8, 169, RB/DB), Breylin Goebel (Sr., 5-5, 171, RB/LB)
Other returning letterwinners — Roger Volkening III (Sr., 6-0, 189, TE/DB), Thomas Buschor (Sr., 5-8, 177, OL/DL), Connor Larson (Sr., 5-7, 148, DB/RB), Ross Crist (Soph., 5-10, 207, OL/DL), Maddox Goebel (Jr., 5-8, 174, RB/OLB), Reagan Jackson (Sr., 6-2, 183, QB/LB), Gage Banfield (Sr., 5-8, 163, OL/LB), Will Murray (Sr., 6-7, 196, TE/DB), Brady Long (Sr., 6-0, 156, WR/DB), Cooper Crist (Sr., 6-0, 185, OL/DL), Eli Crist (Sr., 5-7, 168, OL/DL), Jackson Boatman (Sr., 6-0, 234, OL/DL), Talan Crist (Jr., 5-10, 195, RB/OL/DL)
Promising newcomers — Isaac Crist (Jr., 5-11, 153, WR/DB), Tag Gille (Jr., 6-1, 183, QB/DL), Blaze White (Soph., 6-0, 216, OL/DL), Broker Buschor (Soph., 6-3, 173, TE/LB)
Outlook — For the second straight season, the Redbirds were eliminated from post-season play in the state semifinals. “We return a lot of players with playing experience from the last two seasons that both ended in close Level 4 losses,” Coach Travis Winkers said. “Hopefully the experience of being on successful teams in the past carries forward to this year.” Despite losing seven all-conference players, including two-time honorable mention all-state offensive lineman Max McGuire, the Redbirds return a wealth of talent and experience. Between the Goebels and Crists, the running back position has plenty of options. Each of the four returning backs (Ross Crist, Tye Crist, Breylin Goebel, Maddox Goebel) all finished with over 500 rushing yards last season. On defense, the Redbirds return nearly all of its starters, including eight players who received all-conference honors.
Schedule — Aug., 18: at Platteville; Aug. 25: PRAIRIE DU CHIEN; Sept. 1: at Potosi/Cassville; Sept. 8: SOUTHWESTERN/EAST DUBUQUE; Sept. 15: PARKVIEW/ALBANY; Sept. 22: at Mineral Point; Sept. 29: at Cuba City; Oct. 6: at Belleville; Oct. 13: FENNIMORE
CUBA CITY
Coach — Guy Kopp
Last season —2-7 overall, 2-5 conference
Returning starters — Cael Donar (Sr., 6-1, 200, RB/LB); Brody Millman (Sr., 6-7, 330, OL/DL), Tyson Richard (Jr., 6-1, 180, QB/DB); Breyden Johll (Jr., 6-4, 215, OL/DE), Henry Kruser (Jr., 6-3, 190, WR/DB), Gavin Vaassen (Jr., 6-1, 165, WR/DB), Brenden Pickel (Jr., 6-0, 165, RB/DB), Eric Kieffer (Jr., 6-0, 175, OL/DL), Landon Busch (Soph., 5-10, 170, OL/DL/K), Nate Timmerman (Jr., 6-2, 230, OL/DL)
Other returning letterwinners — Jonah Kunkel (Sr., 6-3, 200, TE/DE), Jordan Gile (Sr., 6-0, 155, WR/DB), Seth Nitsos (Sr., 5-9. 215, OL/DL), Gorge Mendez (Sr., 5-11, 167, OL/LB), Hunter Welter (Sr., 6-0, 273, OL/DL), Lukas Hendrickson (Sr., 5-11, 240, OL/DL), Miles Hinderman (Jr., 6-1, 166, WR/DB), Andy Loeffelholz (Jr., 6-2, 201, WR/DB), Caden Brant (Jr., 6-0, 155, WR/DB)
Promising newcomers — Wyatt Lisk (Sr., 6-2, 210, WR/LB), Derrick Updike (Jr., 6-2, 185, RB/DB), Talan Vannatta (Jr., 5-8. 156, RB/DB), Evan Muller (Jr., 6-4, 187, WR/DB), Ben Richards (Jr., 6-5, 186, WR/DE), Chase Marshall (Jr., 5-11, 170, WR/DB), Brice Buxton (Jr., 5-10, 150, RB/LB), Lincoln Rogers (Jr., 6-0, 150, WR/DB), Brayden Troester (Jr., 5-8, 150, WR/DB), Devon Sweet (Jr., 6-2, 170, WR/DB), Conner Brimeyer (Jr., 5-10, 145, WR/DB), Elliot Cummins (Jr., 5-10, 171, RB/LB), Landon Vosberg (Jr., 6-0, 210, OL/DL), Michael Ryan (Jr., 5-6, 167, OL/DL), Austin Weber (Jr., 5-10, 169, OL/DL), Logan Dietzel (Jr., 5-10, 203, OL/DL), Will Droessler (Jr., 6-0, 179, RB/LB), Ethan Griffin (Soph., 5-9,140, RB/LB)
Outlook — Last season was a rebuilding year for coach Guy Kopp. The Cubans put a young team on the field, and those athletes all return with varsity level experience. “I feel that experience will be a great strength for us,” Kopp said. Among the returners is junior quarterback Tyson Richard, who threw for 1,181 yards last season. He is joined by fellow all-conference honorable mention teammates Gavin Vaassen (DB), Henry Kruser (TE) and Brody Millman (DT). “Overall we are still young, but we have guys that will allow us to compete at a high level on Friday nights. All of our skilled positions are back and our offensive line is one of the biggest Cuba City has had in years.”
Schedule — Aug., 18: BENTON/SCALES MOUND/SHULLSBURG; Aug. 25: at Lancaster; Sept. 1: at Pecatonica/Argyle; Sept. 8: POTOSI/CASSVILLE; Sept. 15: BELLEVILLE; Sept. 22: at Parkview/Albany; Sept. 29: DARLINGTON; Oct. 6: at Fennimore; Oct. 13: MINERAL POINT
FENNIMORE
Coach — Tyrell Rosemeyer
Last season —3-7 overall, 1-6 conference
Returning starters — Ethan Sheckler (Jr., 5-10, 200, QB), Wyatt Miles (Sr., 6-0, 250, OL/DL, Matt Winch (Jr., 6-0, 210, RB/LB), Aidan Peterson (Sr., 6-3, 220, OL/DL), Wyatt Ahnen (Sr., 6-2, 200, OL/DL), Evan Gratz (Sr., 6-0, 295, H/DL), Trent Hill (Sr., 5-11, 215, TB/LB), Drew Crubel (Jr., 5-11, 200, H/LB), Nathan Blaschke (Jr., 6-1, 190, WR/DB)
Other returning letterwinners — Britton Allen (Sr., 5-11, 195, OL/LB), Brock Henkel (Jr., 5-10, 195, OL/LB), Tanner Zemke (Sr., 6-3, 260, OL/DL), Reece Ammon (Jr., 5-9, 195, OL/DL), Noah Foryet (Jr., 6-1, 250, OL/DL)
Promising newcomers — Corbin Demo (Soph., 6-5, 300, OL/DL), Jon King (Soph., 6-2, 220, OL/DL), Jude Kinney (Soph., 6-4, 175, WR/DB), Shawn Janhke-Fiedler (Soph., 5-8, 155, WR/DB), Macoy Miles (Jr., 5-9, 160, WR/DB), Brandon Seitz (Jr., 6-0, 165, WR/DB)
Outlook — The Golden Eagles’ roster may be short, but second-year coach Tyrell Rosemeyer is optimistic about the off-season work ethic of his returning players. The Golden Eagles lost eight seniors to graduation, as well as 11 returning players who did not go out this season. Among those players are leading receiver Amryn Nutter, leading rusher Ian Crapp and quarterback Tristan Steldt. Ethan Sheckler will take on the role of quarterback this season. Senior Wyatt Miles also returns as an all-conference lineman. “We are bigger, stronger, and faster than in the past,” Rosemeyer said. “Our team has put in a great amount of effort in the weight room and we are excited for that to show this year.”
Schedule — Aug., 18: at IOWA-GRANT; Aug. 25: at Richland Center; Sept. 1: at Benton/Shullsburg/Scales Mound; Sept. 8: BLACK HAWK/WARREN; Sept. 15: MINERAL POINT; Sept. 22: at Belleville; Sept. 29: at Parkview/Albany; Oct. 6: CUBA CITY; Oct. 13: at Darlington