Maddox Goebel (21) is one of four returning Darlington running backs who gained more than 500 yards last season, when the Redbirds advanced to the Wisconsin state semifinals. They went unbeaten in SWAL play a year ago.

Look out for the Darlington Redbirds again this fall.

The defending Southwest Wisconsin Activities League football champions return plenty of key contributors from a squad that advanced to the Wisconsin state semifinals a season ago.

