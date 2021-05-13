In a span of just one week, East Dubuque sophomore Hailey Heiar broke four school records.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week broke and re-broke the school standards in the 3,200- and 1,600-meters for the Galena/East Dubuque/River Ridge track and field team.
On Tuesday, May 4, Heiar ran her first-ever 3,200 race at Pecatonica, breaking the previous school record by 30 seconds with an 11:21. Four days later, she ran an 11:06, re-breaking her own record at an invite in Palatine, Ill. Her time was also good enough to break the previous all-time Northwest Upstate Illini Conference record, which stood at 11:24.
“We were expecting her to break the school record at some point this season, but not in her first race,” East Dubuque/Galena/River Ridge track coach Michael Eyres said. “She’s only been running competitively for a year, so it’s exciting to watch her grow every meet.”
On Thursday, May 6, Heiar broke the 1,600 school record by running a 5:32. She ran a 5:30 on Tuesday night in Pecatonica to re-break her own record.
“I’ve been really happy with the PRs I’ve been able to get so far this season,” Heiar said. “I feel like going out for cross country this year really benefited my training, especially for the 3,200.”
Heiar, who usually plays volleyball in the fall, made the last minute decision to join the cross country team this season after the volleyball season was postponed due to COVID.
“Cross country was a sport I never thought I’d get to go out for because of volleyball, but I was happy for the opportunity to join the team this year,” she said. “The season ended up going a lot better than I anticipated.”
Heiar, who also swims during the winter months, runs the 800 and 4x00 relay during the track and field season.
“I’ve never had someone who runs as much as she does,” Eyres said. “She has extra high mileage, so much that we have to tell her to stop running some days. She’s been amazing to watch, and I can’t wait to see how she progresses the next couple of years. I don’t think she understands yet just how good she is or has the potential to be.”
Heiar currently ranks third in Illinois Class 2A in the 3,200.
“I love the sense of accomplishment I get after finishing the 3,200,” she said. “I’m really glad I gave it a try this year.”