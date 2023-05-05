Marcus Brännman will follow the path of a Swedish goaltender to a college hockey program after all.
Brännman, who starred for the Dubuque Fighting Saints this season, announced his commitment to Providence College on Thursday. He follows Philip Svedbäck, who recently completed his freshman season with the Friars after a season in Dubuque.
Earlier this spring, Brännman committed to the University of Michigan as the potential replacement for former Saints goalie Erik Portillo, who signed with the Los Angeles Kings organization. But the Wolverines unexpectedly grabbed Canisius senior goalie Jacob Barczewski out of the transfer portal, and Brännman de-committed.
Brännman, a native of Bromma, Sweden, finished fourth in the United States Hockey League in victories with a 24-13-3-1 record, ninth with a .904 save percentage and 11th with a 2.97 goals against average despite missing most of December while representing Sweden at the World Junior Championships. The 5-foot-11, 176-pound 20-year-old faced the second-most shots (1,235), played the fourth-most minutes (2,408) and tied for third in the USHL with four shutouts.
Svedbäck, who will turn 21 later this month, went 14-11-7 with a 2.18 GAA and .909 save percentage in his freshman season at Providence. The Boston Bruins selected him in the fourth round, 117th overall, in the 2021 NHL Draft.
Brännman joins a Providence program that won the NCAA championship in 2015 and advanced to another Frozen Four in 2019 under 12-year head coach Nate Leaman. The Friars finished 16-14-7 this season and lost to Boston University in the Hockey East tournament semifinals.
Thrun to represent USA Hockey — USA Hockey on Thursday named former Saints defenseman Henry Thrun to its men’s national team for the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championships, which take place May 12-28 in Tampere, Finland, and Riga, Latvia.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound native of Southborough, Mass., recorded eight goals and 22 points in 24 games for the Saints during the 2020-21 season, when Harvard University and the rest of the Ivy League opted not to play due to the coronavirus pandemic. Thrun spent three seasons at Harvard and signed with the San Jose Sharks after the Crimson bowed out of the NCAA Tournament this spring. He recorded two assists in his NHL debut and played eight games with the Sharks.
Team USA will train in Munich starting Saturday and play a pre-tournament game there against Germany on May 9. The U.S. will open play in the World Championships against host Finland on May 12 in Tampere, Finland. All U.S. games in the tournament will air live on NHL Network.
Eades to North Dakota Hall of Fame — The University of North Dakota will induct former Saints coach Cary Eades into its Athletic Hall of Fame in October. Eades coached Dubuque to the 1993 National Junior “A” Championship in Indianapolis.
Eades starred at North Dakota from 1978-82 during one of the best runs for the program. He helped the Fighting Sioux capture three Western Collegiate Hockey Association titles, reach three Frozen Fours and win national championships in 1980 and 1982.
Eades scored 85 goals and 164 points in 144 games for UND. The Burnaby, British Columbia, native often combined his skill with his physical presence, collecting nearly 250 penalty minutes in his career.
Eades became an assistant coach at North Dakota from 2004-12 where he won another three WCHA titles. He now serves as the president of hockey operations and general manager for the Fargo Force, who won the Anderson Cup as USHL regular-season champions this season.
Saints set camp dates — Saints fans will have their first opportunity to watch many of this week’s USHL draft picks during the team’s open camp June 13-16 at Dubuque Ice Arena. Last season, the camp took place in St. Louis due to renovations at their home arena. The event is open to the public.
