Saints Vs. Steel Playoff
Buy Now

Dubuque Fighting Saints goalie Marcus Brännman makes a save on Chicago’s Michael Hage during their USHL second-round playoff game on Sunday at Fox Valley Ice Arena in Geneva, Ill.

 Gassman

Marcus Brännman will follow the path of a Swedish goaltender to a college hockey program after all.

Brännman, who starred for the Dubuque Fighting Saints this season, announced his commitment to Providence College on Thursday. He follows Philip Svedbäck, who recently completed his freshman season with the Friars after a season in Dubuque.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.