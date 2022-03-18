Audrey Biermann claimed two gold medals and Maddy Maahs another to lead the Western Dubuque girls to the team title at the University of Dubuque High School Girls Indoor Classic on Friday at A.Y. McDonald Indoor Track.
The Bobcats finished with 67 points, while Dubuque Senior was second with 50, Dubuque Hempstead third with 49, and Wahlert came in fifth with 40 points.
Biermann won the 55 meter dash with a time of 7.36 and the 400 in 58.67. Maahs claimed shot put gold with a distance of 37-3.
Hempstead’s 4x800 gold-medal team of Keelee Leitzen, Julia Gehl, Brooke O’Brien and Camdyn Kay (9:32.33) set a meet record and met the blue standard to qualify for the Drake Relays next month. Leitzen, O’Brien, Kay and Mya Curry claimed another gold for the Mustangs in the 4x400 (4:12.90).
Dubuque Wahlert’s Emma Donovan, Olivia Donovan, Rylee Steffen and Jamie Schmid won the distance medley in 4:25.54 for the Eagles’ lone title on the night.
The Rams were paced by three second-place finishes. Leah Klapatauskas (5:02.87) took silver in the 1,500; Claire Hoyer (2:34.64) in the 800; and Georgia Harms (11:26.21) in the 3,000.
Cuba City’s Alison Daugherty set a meet record in the triple jump at 34 feet and also won the long jump (17 feet). Galena’s Hannah Lacey (5 feet) won gold in the high jump.
PREP BASEBALL
Galena 12, Polo 0 — At Polo, Ill.: Ethan Hefel went 4-for-5 with four RBIs and the Galena pitching staff tossed a combined one-hitter in a rout.
Warren/Stockton 13, Orangeville 3 — At Warren, Ill.: Austin Chumbler and Owen Logemann collected three hits apiece, and Caleb Mammoser had four RBIs as the Warhawks won via mercy rule.
PREP SOFTBALL
Forreston 7, Stockton/Warren 4 — At Forreston, Ill.: Lauren Kehl, Elaina Martin, and Dylann Broshous had two hits apiece for Stockton/Warren, but Forreston scored four runs late for the comeback win.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Birmingham Southern 15, UW-Platteville 7 — At Pensacola, Fla.: Ross Krist, Jake Wegner, and Hunter Hopkins had two hits each, but the Pioneers fell to 2-4 on the season.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Loras sweeps — At Leesburg, Fla.: Ashlynn Hemm threw a two-hit shutout to lead the Duhawks past St. Scholastica, 2-0, in Game 1. Abby Jones and Clare Murphy collected two hits apiece as Loras defeated Wesleyan (Conn.), 5-2, to complete the sweep. Loras is now 11-1 on the season.
Dubuque 8-4, Rockford 4-2 — At Loves Park, Ill.: Alyanna Martinez went 3-for-5, Lauren Brown went 3-for-3 with a homer, and the Spartans claimed Game 1. Martinez added three more hits in the second game as the Spartans swept the Regents.
Pioneers split — At Clermont, Fla.: Rachel Plautz and Danielle Trumbo collected two hits each to lead UW-Platteville to a 6-4 win over Washington College. McKenna Rommel was strong in the circle, but the Pioneers fell, 3-0, to Geneseo earlier in the day.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Dominican 3, Loras 2 — At Lillis AWC: Dorian Fiorenza floored 21 kills and had 11 digs, but the Duhawks dropped a five-set thriller, 21-25, 17-25, 25-22, 25-20, 15-11.