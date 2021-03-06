When Michael Molony took the reins of the Dyersville Beckman boys basketball program four years ago, he was determined to accomplish his main objective.
“We had to get this program back to state,” Molony said. “We had to get back to where we knew this program should be.”
He speaks from experience. In fact, so does the heart of his coaching staff.
As Beckman (16-7) prepares to meet Des Moines Christian (21-2) in a Class 2A state quarterfinal at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Tuesday at 10 a.m., it weighs heavy on the minds of the players and coaches that it’s been 14 years since Beckman last reached the state tournament in 2007.
“It’s about time. It’s been 14 long years,” said Beckman senior forward Jack Gehling. “I’ve seen both of my brothers (Josh and Mitch) get super close. So, to finally be going to state, it’s just an amazing feeling.”
It’s a feeling similar to what Molony and assistant coaches Ryan Mabe and Dan Correy felt all those years ago. Mabe and Molony played for Correy on the team that turned around its season from a 4-9 record at the midpoint to reach state with a 14-10 mark following a 50-35 victory over Waterloo Columbus in the substate final at Northern Iowa’s McLeod Center.
“It’s pretty special,” said Correy, the all-time wins leader in Trailblazers history with 288. He also led Beckman to state in 2002 and 2005. “What’s also pretty neat is that some of the things that we ran back when they were in high school, we’re running them again now. That’s pretty cool to see. I couldn’t be happier for both of them and I’m super proud.”
Mabe scored a team-high nine points in the victory over Columbus, which was Beckman’s eighth straight win en route to state. This year’s team is riding a six-game win streak on their way to Des Moines, including a pair of overtime triumphs in the postseason.
“We’ve really just talked about the experience of being there,” said Mabe, in his third year as Molony’s assistant and Beckman’s sophomore coach. “It’s not so much about playing the games, it’s about taking in the experience. We all just really wanted this for the kids.”
Beckman drew the eighth seed in the 2007 state tournament and faced No. 1 Nodaway Valley in the quarterfinals. The defending champion Wolverines were beating teams by an average of 45 points per game that season, but it took a grinding effort to hold back the Blazers, 56-42. Valley would go on to lose to eventual champion Western Christian — which, ironically, could be a semifinal opponent for the Blazers next week if they advance.
“We didn’t do well, but it’s not about how you play,” Mabe said. “It’s about the experience. You’ll remember this forever. We still talk to our friends and tell stories about that state trip in Des Moines. I’m just so happy and proud of the kids for having the opportunity to experience it.”
Despite a Hall of Fame career that included 401 total wins, Correy could never quite get Beckman back to The Well after that 2007 campaign, and resigned in 2016. After a couple years away, he saw the assistant position open up with the program and itched to get back on the bench.
“I got burned out and had to take a break,” Correy said. “When this job opened up, I thought I’d see if I liked it, and we’ve had three strong seasons now. We’ve had some special players like Michael Keegan and Mason White. A whole range of great players — Jack Gehling, Jake Hermsen, Logan Goedken, Paddy Gallagher. They are playing lights out.”
Beckman’s coaching staff has felt the pressure, intensity and elation that comes on the road to state. Not only are they excited for their players to experience it, but also themselves — together once again down in Des Moines.
“We wouldn’t be where we are without all of my coaches,” Molony said. “Mabe’s one of my best friends. I just kept thinking that I wanted to see this program come back to what it could be. We’ve reached substate a lot since and come up short. But these kids battled through that West Branch game and we’ve seen a lot of adversity all season. Being down, that’s nothing to them anymore. They’re going to keep fighting.”
Molony will be the first to admit that he mostly was on the bench during the 2007 tournament run. He’s happy to be there again this year, because it’s where he truly belongs in leading the Blazers back to prominence.
“The coaches we have here are just awesome,” Mabe said. “Just being around Dan is such a great way to learn. He’s an awesome coach. Molony puts so much work into this program. Being under him the last three years, it’s something. He outworks every coach. There isn’t a single coach in the league that’s going to game plan and know more about the other team. He does a great job.”