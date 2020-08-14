Ian Moller doesn’t mind being the hunted.
In fact, he embraces it.
Cedar Rapids-based scouting service Perfect Game USA listed the Dubuque catcher as the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2021 high school graduating class in its early July rankings. So, when he participated in a pair of wooden bat showcase events in the last two weeks, he arrived with a sizeable target on his back.
“It’s kind of fun, actually. I love it,” said the 17-year-old Moller, who will sign a national letter of intent with Louisiana State University in the fall. “I love being competitive, and I love when people feel like they have to be at their best when they’re playing with me or against me. It lets me know that I’m doing a good job and that I should keep it up.
“It’s always fun when the competition is at your neck like that, even if it means you’re not going to be successful every at-bat. I’ve been preparing for stuff like this my whole life and getting mentally tougher and mentally stronger. It can get frustrating, but I feel like I’m built for it. You’re going to win and you’re going to lose, and I try not to take it too much to heart.”
Moller returned to Dubuque on Wednesday after participating in the Area Code Games at the LakePoint Baseball Complex in Atlanta. The event features more than 220 of the top high school players in the country from the 2021 and 2022 graduating classes performing in front of scouts from all 30 Major League Baseball teams, as well as NCAA Division I coaches.
Calvin Harris, a recent Western Dubuque graduate who will begin his career at Southeastern Conference power Mississippi this fall, participated in the same showcase last summer. Moller and Harris both played for teams sponsored by the Chicago White Sox.
Prior to the Area Code Games, Moller played in the East Coast Pro Showcase at the Hoover Met Complex in suburban Birmingham, Ala. The non-profit event staged by MLB scouts includes six 25-man teams of players mostly from east of the Mississippi River, and it typically produces between 80 and 110 draft picks the following summer. Moller played for a team sponsored by the Cincinnati Reds.
In 13 games between the two events, Moller faced more than a dozen pitchers who have been selected as Perfect Game all-Americans. And, it seemed, every last one of them threw at least 90 mph with filthy off-speed pitches.
“To be honest, I feel like I kind of struggled at first at East Coast Pro,” said Moller, who estimated he faced less than 10 fastballs for strikes in 12 at bats during the event. “I just think I was a little too anxious or maybe trying to do too much, and I got myself out a little too much.
“But at the Area Code Games, I settled down and started hitting the ball a little more. I got way more comfortable and did a much better job of staying within myself. I was happy with how I did, catching-wise, at both. But overall, it was a great experience at both of them and something I definitely can learn from. You can always learn when you’re facing that kind of competition.”
Moller turned heads on Monday, when he hit a 400-foot home run on the final day of the Area Code Games. Video of the home run has made the rounds on Twitter in the days since.
The only player listed above Moller in the Perfect Game rankings last month was Andrew Painter, a 6-foot-7, 230-pound right-handed pitcher from Pompano Beach, Fla. The University of Florida recruit threw 96 mph at the Perfect Game USA National Showcase in Hoover, Ala., earlier this summer, features a four-pitch mix and “has projection to go along with his current polish,” according to Perfect Game.
Moller currently ranks among the top four percent of players in his graduating class in six key statistical categories — catcher’s throwing velocity (84 mph), receiving the ball and throwing to second base (1.80 seconds), hitting exit velocity (99 mph), maximum barrel speed (81.969 mph), impact momentum and maximum acceleration (48.285 Gs).
Perfect Game listed Moller as the No. 11 prospect in his graduating class at the end of last summer, and he rose to No. 4 this spring before landing at No. 2 last month. He has been projected to be drafted anywhere from No. 12 to No. 20 in the MLB Draft next June.
“It’s definitely a big-time learning experience when you go from being the hunter to being the hunted,” Moller’s father, Steven said. “Guys are going to give you that little extra, just so they can say they got you out, and we saw a lot of that the last couple of weeks. But that’s good, because it forces you to be at your best every time you take the field.
“I’m proud of the way Ian handled himself at the East Coast Pro and the Area Code Games. He didn’t start the way he wanted in Birmingham, but he turned it around instead of getting down on himself.”
Moller will attend two more significant showcase events next month before concluding his season. The Perfect Game All-American Game takes place Sept. 4 in Oklahoma City, followed by the Future Stars Series at Fenway Park in Boston. Harris also played in the PG All-American Game last season.
“I’m really looking forward to both of them,” Moller said. “Events like that show who has been working the hardest, and it brings out the best in guys.”
Moller attends Wahlert but has competed on the travel ball circuit rather than playing for his high school. He plans to graduate at the semester so he can train full-time for the June draft.