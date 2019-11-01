Dyersville Beckman will play for a return to the state volleyball tournament.
The Iowa Class 2A No. 3-ranked Trailblazers blew past MFL/Mar-Mac, 25-5, 25-12, 25-12, in their Class 2A Region 7 semifinal on Thursday night in Dyersville, Iowa.
Beckman improved to 39-8 overall and advanced to play No. 14 Denver (27-14) in Tuesday’s regional final at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School.
Denver beat South Hardin, 3-1, in its semifinal.
West Branch 3, Cascade 0 — At West Branch, Iowa: Abby Welter had eight digs, Jess Hoffmann chipped in 21 assists, and Molly McElmeel had 16 digs and an ace as the Cougars (23-11) fell to the Bears, 25-16, 25-11, 25-14, in their 2A Region 8 semifinal.
Tripoli 3, Edgewood-Colesburg 1 — At Tripoli, Iowa: The Vikings saw their season close at 26-10 following a 25-16, 22-25, 25-17, 25-16 loss to Tripoli in a 1A Region 6 semifinal.
River Ridge 3, Brodhead 2 — At Brodhead, Wis.: The Timberwolves knocked off top-seeded Brodhead, 25-21, 20-25, 25-20, 21-25, 15-13, in their WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal. River Ridge will play Waterloo on Saturday in Dodgeland for a trip to state.
Iowa-Grant 3, Seneca 1 — At Livingston, Wis.: The Panthers ousted Seneca, 25-16, 19-25, 25-16, 25-11, in their WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal and advanced to play Hillsboro in Richland Center on Saturday for a trip to the state tournament.
Galena 2, Lena-Winslow 0 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Sami Wasmund registered six blocks and nine digs, and Maggie Furlong led the Pirates with seven kills as Galena beat Le-Win, 25-18, 25-19, in an Illinois Class 1A regional final. Galena will play either Lanark Eastland or Sterling Newman Central in a sectional semifinal on Monday in Pecatonica.
PREP DIVING
Kircher qualifies — At Davenport, Iowa: Dubuque Wahlert’s Maria Kircher scored 396.95 to finish third at the Iowa regional diving meet at Davenport Central. Kircher is seeded 19th for the state meet, held next weekend in Marshalltown.