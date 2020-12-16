CUBA CITY, Wis. — The Cuba City boys basketball team may not have played a game since March 12, but there were no signs of rust Tuesday night.
The Division 4 No. 1-ranked Cubans picked up right where they left off last spring, coasting to an 80-44 win over Mineral Point in their delayed season opener.
Because of U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines, the Cubans have had a limited amount of practices and had to reschedule their first five games prior to Tuesday’s contest.
“This has already been a tough year for these kids, but we are thrilled to finally get a game in,” said Cuba City coach Jerry Petitgoue, who is entering his 50th year of coaching. “Most of these guys were a part of our team last season, and they’ve gone through a lot. I’m just so proud of them.”
The Cubans went 25-0 last season before COVID-19 abruptly shut the door following their sectional semifinal win over Darlington on March 12.
“We definitely have some unfinished business,” senior Brayden Dailey said. “We want to get that state title and bring it home.”
Dailey, a UW-Milwaukee commit, scored 20 of his team-high 31 points in the first half as the Cubans ran away with a 44-22 halftime lead.
“We aren’t going to take anything for granted, because we know what it feels like to have it ripped away from you in a second’s notice,” Dailey said. “We have some young guys that have done the work to fill some big shoes, and we are all excited about what this team can do.”
The Pointers (2-1) tied the score at 9-9 on a 3-pointer from Ian Keyes before the Cubans began a 27-3 run.
“It takes us a little bit, but we let the game come to us,” senior Jack Misky said. “We are patient and eventually we will be able to make a run.”
The Cubans, who shot a whopping 58 percent from the field in the first half, got 12 points from sophomore Max Lucey, nine from junior Carter Olson and nine from Misky.
“We have some younger guys who are going to be really good basketball players,” Petitgoue said. “I think we are going to have a really nice team this year.”
The Cubans did not step on the brakes at all in the second half, shooting 62 percent from the field.
“It was so nice to get back out there with our teammates,” Misky said. “We have a special connection and we are all excited to play basketball again.”
The Pointers were led by Dominik McVay with nine points and Joah Filardo with seven.