McFARLAND, Wis. — Five second-half turnovers sealed the Prairie du Chien Blackhawks’ fate Friday night as they fell to Lake Country Lutheran, 25-0, in a WIAA Division 5 Level 4 playoff game at McFarland High School.
The Lightning (12-1) advanced to Thursday’s state championship game, where they will face Stratford at 4 p.m. at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
The Blackhawks, who were in the state semifinals for the first time since 1988, grabbed the momentum on the opening possession when Jack Amundson recovered a fumble on the kickoff. However, the Lightning had an answer when they reclaimed the ball and went 75 yards on a pass completion from Luke Haertle to Andrew Schumacher for an early 6-0 lead.
The Lighting added a second score early in the second quarter on a 13-yard run by Jack Leverenz. The senior running back gave the Blackhawks all they could handle, finishing the game with 107 yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns.
Haertle went 8-for-14 for 149 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
The Blackhawks (11-2) trailed, 12-0, at the half, which was their largest deficit of the season coming into the game.
“We ran into a very good football team,” Prairie du Chien coach Cory Koenig said. “Our guys had a heck of a run, and I couldn’t be more proud of the way they battled out here tonight.”
Three interceptions and a fumble in the second half proved to be too much to overcome for the Blackhawks.
“We knew coming in that this team was known for creating turnovers and scoring off of them, and they just didn’t have an answer in the second half,” Koenig said. “Those turnovers were crushers.”
The Hawks were led by senior Traeton Saint with 48 yards on 14 carries. Senior quarterback Dylan Coleman finished 15-for-31 for 199 yards, while senior Mason Kramer had nine receptions for 88 yards.
“This group of seniors, they’ve meant a lot to this program and they left a lot for these younger guys to build on,” Koenig said. “They are going to be sorely missed.”